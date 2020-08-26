North America Equipment Monitoring Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Monitoring Type, Monitoring Process, Deployment Type, Industry and Geography

North America Equipment Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Monitoring equipment is usually referred to the equipment that are installed for assessment of the correct procedure of the prototype of water treatment technology. The data gathered from the operating condition, inspections and performance determine trends that appears alongside process plant performance data. These are being used to assign maintenance priorities along with maximizing plant uptime and equipment reliability.

Most of the machine and process characteristics that affects risk, quality, capacity, availability, safety, and cost are continually evaluated throughout an asset’s or machine’s lifetime. It is extremely crucial and essential as it helps in identifying impending failure in future along with detailing about the likely steps to apply in critical areas identified within the reliability plan. The current state-of-health of the process plant is very important as it gives details about the current information, diagnosis and prognosis of various defects. It further works on predicting useful life in the optimization of safety, quality and high production rates.

One great benefit of performance monitoring and equipment monitoring is to identify the frequency and number of times products are overloaded. By monitoring the extent of the overload and counting the number of times overloads occur users can develop a relationship between operating conditions and operating life thereby enhancing the overall efficiency.

The on-premise segment held one of the largest market share that can be attributed to its personal access and readability. Industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and automotive among others have to work on the contingency plan in case of any malfunctioning. All these factors further enhances the usefulness of continuous monitoring systems for the equipment in North America.

The North America is one of the major markets for Equipment Monitoring North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. The development of an equipment monitoring system should be treated like a risk assessment. It is more sensible that organizations assess how they are insuring against loss in case of failure of critical equipment. Companies must work out on their policies that reflect the replacement value of the contents as compared to the relatively insignificant cost of the piece of equipment itself.

Key Highlights:

• North America Equipment Monitoring market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Equipment Monitoring market

• Equipment Monitoring market segmentation on the basis of monitoring type, monitoring process, deployment type, industry, and geography

• Equipment Monitoring market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Equipment monitoring market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Equipment Monitoring market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Key players of the North America Equipment Monitoring Market:

 Emerson Electric

 Analog Devices

 PCB Piezotronics

 General Electric

 Honeywell

 National Instruments

 Parker Hannifin

 Rockwell Automation

 Yokogawa

 SKF

 SPM Instrument

 Fluke Corporation

 Siemens

 Flir Systems

 Pruftechnik Dieter Busch

The scope of the North America Equipment Monitoring Market:

The research report segments North America Equipment Monitoring market based on monitoring type, monitoring process, deployment type, industry, and geography.

North America Equipment Monitoring Market, by Monitoring Type:

• Vibration Monitoring

• Lubrication Monitoring

• Thermal Monitoring

• Corrosion Monitoring

• Motor Current Monitoring

• Noise Monitoring

• GPS Tracking

• Alarm Monitoring

North America Equipment Monitoring Market, by Monitoring Process:

• Online Equipment Monitoring

• Portable Equipment Monitoring

North America Equipment Monitoring Market, by Deployment Type:

• On-premise

• Cloud

North America Equipment Monitoring Market, by Industry:

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

• Power Generation

• Chemicals

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Marine

• Food & Beverages

• Others

North America Equipment Monitoring Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Equipment Monitoring market

• Breakdown of Canada Equipment Monitoring market

