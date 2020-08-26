North America Fingerprint Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Material, by Application, and by Geography

North America Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A fingerprint reader is a scanner that is used for identifying a person’s fingerprint for security purposes. The fingerprint scanning is done with the help of special sensors. A fingerprint scanner is a special technology that is used for authenticating the fingerprints of a person to either grant or deny access within a computer system or it can be a physical facility

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America fingerprint sensor market is divided into type, technology, material, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into area & touch sensors, and swipe sensors. The technology segment of the market comprises optical sensing technology, capacitive and RF capacitive sensing technology, and other sensing technologies. On the basis of material, the market includes pyroelectric material (lithium tantalate), coating material, Piezeoelectric material (quartz), and adhesives. Government & law enforcement, military, defense, & aerospace, banking & finance, consumer electronics/mobile devices, travel & immigration, smart homes, healthcare, and commercial are the various application areas considered under the scope of the report.

Fingerprint sensors have spun the modern smartphones into wonders of convenience. The touch of a finger today unlocks the phone without requiring any password. This fingerprint is unique with even a small section of two distinct fingerprints are identical enough to register for fingerprinting sensing technologies. The human fingerprints are tough to falsify, but the finger scanners present on phones are quite small that they are able to read only partial fingerprints. Companies in finger sensing technology are more accurate with the biometric performance, have comparatively lower power consumption and deliver unprecedented performance even in wet and contaminated finger.

This gives an improved user experience along with enhanced liveness detection as compared to the previous generation of ID products. Gradually, mobile users are become increasingly more sophisticated, demanding higher device security as well. Companies in the USA are using fingerprint technology to improve the authentication process through biometrics. It is being done by capturing the exclusive 3D characteristics of the customer’s fingerprint.

The use of innovative ultrasonic fingerprint scanner technology has helped in creating a detailed map of the miniscule details related to the fingerprint that detect liveness making user’s authentication extremely difficult to imitate. Companies in the USA are manufacturing products using advanced fingerprint sensor that gives customers a consistent, and reliable authentication experience even when outer layer contaminates such as sunscreen, lotion, or moisture are present on the finger.

North America is one of the major markets for Fingerprint Sensor globally with US and Canada forming two major regions profiled under the scope of study. The growing technological development along with higher security-related risks are some of the major factors that have boosted the market for fingerprint sensors in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Fingerprint Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Fingerprint Sensor market

• North America Fingerprint Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, technology, material, application, and geography

• North America Fingerprint Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America Fingerprint Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Fingerprint Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for North America Fingerprint Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the North America Fingerprint Sensor market include:

• Qualcomm

• Apple Inc.

• Synaptics Inc.

• 3M Cogent Inc.

• Crossmatch

• VKANSEE

• Jenetric GmbH

• IDEX

• Sonavation Inc.

• Cansec Systems Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material vendors

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Biometric system providers

• Fingerprint sensor manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the North America Fingerprint Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Fingerprint Sensor market based on type, technology, material, application, and geography.

North America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type:

• Area & Touch Sensors

• Swipe Sensors

North America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Optical

• Capacitive and RF Capacitive

• Other

North America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Material:

• Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)

• Coating Material

• Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)

• Adhesives

North America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Application:

• Government & Law Enforcement

• Military, Defense, & Aerospace

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics/Mobile Devices

• Travel & Immigration

• Smart Homes

• Healthcare

• Commercial

North America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Fingerprint Sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Fingerprint Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Fingerprint Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/north-america-fingerprint-sensor-market/6001/

