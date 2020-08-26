North America Image Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (CMOS, CCD and Others), Processing Type (2D Image Sensor and 3D Image Sensor), Spectrum (Visible and Non-Visible), Array Type (Area Image and Linear Image), Vertical and Geography

North America Image Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

North America Image Sensor Market helps in detecting and conveying information that is related to an image with help of sensors. Image sensors are used as part of camera hardware for capturing light and then converting it in the form of an image through LCD monitor or viewfinder.

Based on technology, the North America Image Sensor Market for image sensors in North America has been segmented into CMOS, CCD, and others. It is the CMOS segment that has dominated the market in North America when it comes to image sensors. Large-scale production differences along with the cost variability associated with it have come across as some major factors that have led CMOS to hold higher market share.

It is to be noted that CMOS has a higher susceptibility to noise that leads to CCDs providing better quality pictures and thereby holding another major market share in the overall market for image sensors. A market for image sensors has been further segmented on the basis of processing type into 2D and 3D image sensors. 3D image sensors have found a great base in North America and are expected to monitor the fastest growth as compared to 2D image sensors which still holds a larger market share. Better quality of pictures along with higher investments being made in advance motion pictures has resulted in high demand for 3D image sensors.

Artificial intelligence and smartphones have both encountered huge developments and has thereby formed a major base for usage of 3D image sensors. Considering the spectrum type, the market has been bifurcated into visible and non-visible where the non-visible ones hold major North America Image Sensor Market share due to its high application across different industries. Electromagnetic or non-visible spectrum comprises of all the colors mixed into one and can be utilized and modified in a better way.

Geographic segmentation for North America image sensor market has been done into US and Canada where the US is expected to hold the largest market share followed by Canada which again is going to monitor the fastest growth for image sensors. There has been a rapid growth in demand for high-quality image sensors that are able to capture and deliver better images. Smartphones have become one of the largest application areas for image sensors with recent one’s implementation high-quality photodiodes and sensors for better capturing of images along with usage of high-quality sensors to deliver better services to customers.

Key Highlights:

• North America Image Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Image Sensor market

• North America Image Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of technology, processing type, spectrum, array type, vertical and geography

• Image Sensor market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Image Sensor market analysis and forecast for countries in the North America region.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Image Sensor North America Image Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the North America Image Sensor Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional, and country-wise size of this North America Image Sensor Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the North America Image Sensor Market globally.

Some of the key players of the North America Image Sensor market include:

• Omnivision Technologies

• Aptina Imaging

• Silicon File

• ON Semiconductor

• CMOS Sensor Inc.

• Omnivision

• Teledyne Dalsa

• Excelitas Technologies Corporation

• dpiX LLC

• Intevac Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Raw material and material testing equipment suppliers

• Image sensor original design manufacturers (ODMs) and Image sensor original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Organizations, forums, alliances, and associations related to image sensors

• Image Sensor Market Investors

• Government , Legislative and Regulatory Bodies

• Image Sensor Marketing Players

• Traders and Stakeholders Operating in this Sector

• Image sensor technology platform developers

The scope of the North America Image Sensor Market:

The research report segments the Image Sensor market based on technology, processing type, spectrum, array type, vertical and geography.

North America Image Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)

• Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

• Others

North America Image Sensor Market, By Processing Type:

• 2D Sensors

• 3D Image Sensors

North America Image Sensor Market, By Spectrum

• Visible

• Non-visible

North America Image Sensor Market, By Array Type:

• Area Image Sensor

• Linear Image Sensor

North America Image Sensor Market, By Vertical:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Medical and Life Sciences

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Aerospace, Defense, and Homeland Security

North America Image Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Image Sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Image Sensor market

