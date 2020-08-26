North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ Product (Chatbots, IVA Smart Speaker), Type (Rule based, Conversational AI based), User Interface (Text Based, Text-To-Speech and Others), Industry (Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Healthcare and Others) and Geography

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

An intelligent virtual assistant is a special engineered entity existing in in software that interfaces with humans and communicate in a direct way. The intelligent virtual assistant technology incorporates different elements of interactive voice response along with other modern artificial intelligence systems and software to deliver mature “virtual identities” that have the capability to converse with users.

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is segmented on the basis of product, type, user interface, industry, and geography. Geographically, the market is divided into US and Canada. Based on product, the North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market comprises of chatbots and IVA smart speakers. By type, the market includes rule-based, and conversational AI (artificial intelligence) based segments.

Considering the user interface segment for the North America market, the text-based, text-to-speech, automatic speech recognition (ASR), and others are considered within the scope of our report. Consumer electronics, BFSI, government, retail, utilities, healthcare, education, travel and hospitality among others are the different industries that are reflected within the scope of our study.

Virtual Assistants are used as it brings more convenience in the daily life. The virtual assistants are used across numerous application with the largest being the role of a personal assistant. These assistants guide consumers to accomplish a variety of tasks ranging from guidance while purchasing to shorter time when calling for a hotline. One such example would be Apple’s Siri that provides an intuitive interface for connecting homes or cars. Another application on the rise for virtual assistants is taking on the role of customer service agent. Enterprises, are finding this solution particularly appealing because of the scalability and efficiency the virtual assistants provide while guiding customers.

Applications related to the virtual assistants are made available by the large technology firms such as Apple, Google, and Amazon. It offers to users these assistants that operate as intermediaries between companies, consumers, and services. Although the Google assistant is the most widely used assistant in the United States as it comes with the company’s patented products such as Android), and is followed by Siri (Apple) along with Cortana (Microsoft).

However, it is seen particularly in USA that Amazon’s Alexa has mostly dominated the home segment followed by Google. It gives numerous chances for other companies to come into the market and work on the services delivered to compete with the present market leaders such as Google and Amazon.

The North America is one of the major markets for intelligent virtual assistant globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The virtual assistants work on making the everyday tasks more convenient, helping users spend less time in front of a screen, along with providing assistance while purchasing products and services. All these are certain key reasons to boost the market growth of intelligent virtual assistants in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market.

• Intelligent Virtual Assistant market segmentation on the basis of type, product, user interface, industry, and geography

• North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant market:

• Microsoft

• Samsung Electronics

• Apple

• International Business Machines (IBM)

• Nuance Communications

• Alphabet

• Invent Technologies

• Amazon

• Facebook

• Blackberry

• Baidu

• Artificial Solutions

• Cognitive Code

• Unified Computer Intelligence

• Mycroft Ai

• Next IT Corporation

• IntelliResponse Systems, Inc.

• CodeBaby Corporation

• Creative Virtual Ltd.

• Speaktoit, Inc.

• eGain Corporation

• CX Company

• Anboto Group

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• IVA module designers and manufacturers

• Associations, forums, and alliances related to intelligent virtual assistant

• Investors

• Start-up companies

• Raw material suppliers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government and regulatory authorities

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

The research report segments North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant market based on type, product, user interface, industry, and geography.

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Type:

• Chatbots

• IVA Smart Speakers

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Product:

• Rule based

• Conversational AI based

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By User Interface:

• Text Based

• Text-To-Speech

• Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

• Others

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail

• Utilities

• Healthcare

• Education

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

• Breakdown of Canada Intelligent Virtual Assistant market

