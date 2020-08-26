North America Laser Processing Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, Vertical, and by Geography

North America Laser Processing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Laser cutting is a specific technology that uses a laser to cut materials and is normally used for industrial manufacturing applications. The laser cutting involves a precise method of cutting a design from a given material using a CAD case to guide it. There are three main types of lasers that are used in the industry which includes CO2 lasers, Nd and Nd-YAG. The whole process of laser processing involves firing a laser which cuts by melting, burning or vaporizing the given material. Achieving a really fine level of cutting detail on with a wide variety of materials is possible using laser technology. However, the CO 2 lasers can’t cut the metals and hard materials but can be used for engraving.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Pieces obtained by laser cutting don’t take long and are extremely accurate thereby boosting the overall demand and market growth. The whole cutting process is easily achieved and in a lesser amount of time than the traditional scissors. As the section is produced, after laser processing there isn’t direct contact of the work-piece with any cutting tool, lowering the risk of material contamination. The laser cutting process is also easily controlled using computer programs making it more precise while saving a considerable amount of work. The efficiency and power consumption for the laser processing usually depends on the type of section that needs to be carried out and the nature of the laser. Usually, laser cutting has high energy consumption. However, laser cutting of plastic components can be expensive as when exposed to heat, plastic emits gas. Moreover, not all types of metals can be cut with laser cutting such as copper and aluminum that together forms some of the key restraints for the North America Laser Processing Market growth.

North America is one of the major markets for Laser Processing North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of North America Laser Processing Market report. Laser cutting is a mature and established industrial process having high flexibility, noncontact and stress-free processes that finally produce the finished parts direct from the tool. Laser processing is a very precise process, with excellent dimensional stability as well, having very small heat affected zone and narrow cut kerfs resulting in high growth and demand for the North America Laser Processing Market

Key players of the North America laser processing market include:

• Bystronic Laser AG

• Epilog Laser Inc.

• Han’s Laser Technology Co. Ltd

• Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

• Eurolaser GmbH

• Jenoptik Laser GmbH

• Amada Co. Ltd.

• Coherent Inc.

• IPG Photonics Corp.

• Universal Laser Systems Inc.

• Newport Corp.

• ALLTEC GmbH.

• Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

• LaserStar Technologies Corp.

• Prima Industrie S.p.A.

The scope of the North America Laser Processing Market:

The research report segments North America Laser Processing market based on type, application, vertical, and geography.

North America Laser Processing Market, by Type:

• Liquid laser

• Gas laser

• Solid laser

• Other lasers

North America Laser Processing Market, by Application:

• Welding

• Drilling

• Marking & engraving

• Cutting

• Microprocessing

• Advanced P\processing

North America Laser Processing Market, by Vertical:

• Automotive

• Aerospace & defence

• Architecture

• Microelectronics

• Medical & life sciences

• Machine tools

• Others

North America Laser Processing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Laser Processing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Laser Processing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Laser Processing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Laser Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Laser Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Laser Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Laser Processing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Laser Processing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Laser Processing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Laser Processing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Laser Processing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

