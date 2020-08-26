Global MEMS Oscillator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Packaging Type, Band, General Circuitry, Application, and Region.

Global MEMS oscillator market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.08% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

MEMS oscillator stands for micro electromechanical system oscillators. MEMS oscillators, also known as silicon oscillators, contain electromechanical resonating structure, additional electronics, and sustaining amps to adjust or set output frequencies. They are basically used to manage data transfer radio frequencies and they produce extremely steady reference frequencies.

Market Dynamics

The MEMS oscillator market has been seeing tremendous growth from the past few years as they are widely adopted by various end users over older quartz crystal-based oscillator systems. A surge in the demand of MEMS oscillator from automotive industry, growing market for Internet of Things, electronic wearable and mobile infrastructure, rising trends of electronic device miniaturization and demand for high performance and increased functionality based oscillators and increasing applications of MEMS oscillators in avionics and aerospace, precision GNSS and satellite and field communications are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. MEMS oscillator provides some benefits such as small size, low power consumption, easy integration into systems and low cost, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, extra cost associated with additional electronics components and MEMS oscillators can be affected by helium that is used in oscillator which in turn is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Global MEMS Oscillator Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A surge in the adoption of automotive MEMS oscillator by automotive industry to provide improved reliability for all automotive applications and to perform various time-critical applications is attributed to the growth of the market. Also, rising production of automotive MEMS oscillators by leading market players such as Microchip and SiTime Corporation is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive requirements:

The most common and most important concern of carmakers and their automotive electronic systems suppliers is the reliability. Thus, growing adoption of MEMS oscillator to survive under higher vibration and shock conditions, to attain the right frequency and to maintain manufacturing cleanliness level is propelling the growth of the market. MEMS oscillators are manufactured by semiconductor (IC) fabrication process as a result they have high cleanliness level like other ICs, provide 500 times improved tolerance to shock, and 20 times enhanced reliability and superior vibration resistance than usual crystal oscillator devices. In addition, MEMS oscillators have capability to fulfil the automotive requirements such as need of smaller packaging and requirement to maintain stability of frequency at extreme temperatures is ultimately becoming another driving factor in the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for emerging automotive applications:

Nowadays, various advanced automotive vehicles need specific timing solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These solutions include ultrasonic sensing systems, on-board cameras, in-vehicle network systems, radar and LiDAR and more others. Even though, MEMS oscillators are widely used and produced for automotive applications from past ten years, the rising use of ADAS system for self-driving or autonomous cars is making greater demand of time-synchronizing devices such as MEMS oscillators in the automotive market.

Global MEMS Oscillator Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of MEMS oscillators in automotive industry across the region. Presence of leading automotive vehicle manufacturing countries such China, India, and Japan and emerging applications of wearable device technology is driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global MEMS Oscillator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global MEMS Oscillator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global MEMS Oscillator Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global MEMS Oscillator Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global MEMS Oscillator Market

Global MEMS Oscillator Market, By Packaging Type

• Surface-Mount Device Package

• Chip-Scale Package

Global MEMS Oscillator Market, By Band

• MHz Band

• KHz Band

Global MEMS Oscillator Market, By General Circuitry

• Simple Packaged MEMS Oscillator (SPMO)

• Temperature-Compensated MEMS Oscillator (TCMO)

• Voltage-Controlled MEMS Oscillator (VCMO)

• Frequency Select MEMS Oscillator (FSMO)

• Digital-Controlled MEMS Oscillator (DCMO)

• Spread-Spectrum MEMS Oscillator (SSMO)

Global MEMS Oscillator Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Mobile Devices

• Military & Aerospace

• Networking, Server, Storage, and Telecommunications

• Wearable’s & Internet of Things

• Others (research, measurement, and medical equipment applications)

Global MEMS Oscillator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global MEMS Oscillator Market, Key Players

Global Players

• SiTime Corporation

• Microchip Technology Inc

• Vectron International, Inc

• Abracon Holdings, LLC

• Ecliptek Corporation

• ILSI America LLC

• Silicon Labs

• Sand 9

• Discera

North America

• Raltron Electronics Corporation

• Arrow Electronics

Europe

• Jauch Quartz GmbH

• IQD Frequency Products Limited

Asia Pacific

• Daishinku Corp

South America & MEA

