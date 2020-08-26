North America Light Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Function, Output, Integration, Application, and by Geography

North America Light Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



A Light Sensor is used for detecting the current light level for determining how bright/dark it is. There are numerous range and different types of light sensors, comprising of photoresistors, photodiodes, or the phototransistors. The light sensors are responsible for detecting light and converting the energy into an electrical signal output. After converting it into the electrical energy, the radiant energy present within the infrared to ultraviolet light frequency spectrum source which again can be measured by these devices.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The North America market for light sensors is segmented by function, output, integration, application, and geography. By function, the light sensor market includes proximity detection, gesture recognition, ambient light sensing, rgb color sensing, and UV/infrared light (IR) detection. Based on the output, the light sensor market is divided into digital and analog. Based on integration, the market includes combination and discrete. Industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, home automation, automotive, security, and entertainment are the various application areas that are considered under the scope of the market.

Ambient light sensors is the latest technology that is used by different companies in North America. These technologies are included in different laptops and cellphones to sense the environmental lighting conditions, allowing for adjustment of the screen’s backlight to comfortable levels for the viewer. The range of comfortable levels is dependent on the room’s light. Understandably, a screen’s brightness needs to increase as the ambient light increases. What is less obvious is the need to decrease the brightness in lower light conditions-for comfortable viewing and to save battery life. In a cell phone, the ambient light sensors are located under a protective cover glass. Because of this protection, most of the ambient light is obstructed. The obstruction reduces the amount of light to be measured, requiring a solution with lowlight accuracy. For the accuracy needed in low-light conditions, the best sensor choice is the integrated photodiode with an ADC.

A wide variety of optical sensors are available in small packages at reasonable prices. Passive solutions have been serving consumers for decades in night lights and still digital cameras. Active solutions have increased the range and usefulness of ambient light sensors. Typical active solutions integrate a phototransistor or a photodiode with a current amplifier. When greater resolution, low-light capability, power supply rejection, or a disabling function would be useful. In today’s wearable health and fitness market, where consumer electronic backlight displays continue to get thinner, having an ambient light sensor (ALS) capable of being integrated into the thinnest backlight displays is becoming ever more important to designers of these devices. The proliferation of cell phones and the demand for a better user experience has driven a higher adoption rate of ALS in touchscreen smartphones. In these display management applications, automatically controlling the backlight intensity with an ALS ensures the best possible user experience while extending battery life.

North America is one of the major markets for Light sensor globally with US and Canada forming two major regions profiled under the scope of study. The growing government influence to protect environment by curbing pollution caused by hazardous chemicals have resulted in a growth of Light sensors in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Light Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Light Sensor market

• North America Light Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of function, output, integration, application, and geography

• North America Light Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• North America Light Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Light Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Light Sensor Market

Some of the key players of the North America Light Sensor market include:

• Keyence

• Balluff

• AMS AG

• Renesas

• Pacer

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Avago Technologies Inc.

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Heptagon

Key Target Audience:

• ODM and OEM technology solution providers

• Light sensor developers

• Technology standards organizations

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the North America Light Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Light Sensor market based on function, output, integration, application, and geography.

North America Light Sensor Market, By Function:

• Proximity Detection

• Gesture Recognition

• Ambient Light Sensing

• Rgb Color Sensing

• UV/Infrared Light (IR) Detection

North America Light Sensor Market, By Output:

• Digital

• Analog

North America Light Sensor Market, By Integration:

• Combination

• Discrete

North America Light Sensor Market, By Application:

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Home Automation

• Automotive

• Security

• Entertainment

North America Light Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Light Sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Light Sensor market

