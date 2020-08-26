North America Mobile Substation Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product, Application, and Geography

North America Mobile Substation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The mobile substation or portable substation is a completely self-contained trailer that is mounted and consists of a transformer, cooling equipment, high voltage switchgear along with low voltage switchgear. It further comprises of metering, protection relaying devices, AC and DC auxiliary power supply, surge protection, and cable connecting arrangement. Sometimes it is required to supply power when it comes to a particular place in a fully temporary basis. Like at civil contraction or other construction places where huge consumption of electricity is required but after completion of the construction work, the necessity of power will not be as high as during construction.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Mobile substations form a perfect solution when utilities and industries need to provide interim grid connections and temporary power supplies. The applications range from an emergency or planned outages, events, moving loads, and the integration of distributed or renewable generation. Mounted on skids, trailers or within containers for rail, road or air transportation, where these substations come in the form of ready-to-connect, complete assemblies and are designed especially grid code compliance and easy mobility.

The solutions are available at up to voltage levels up to 420 kV along with all power ratings and ensuring reliable and high-quality energy supplies. The mobile substation or portable substation is fully equipped with different power system equipment and must be able to be shipped from one place to another with the fully assembled model.

North America is one of the major markets for a mobile substation in North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. A mobile substation may be placed in a congested public area; hence safety should be a primary concern of that utility that remains a challenge for the market growth. The mobile substation is a completely self-contained trailer mounted unit and provide huge growth opportunities for the North America market.

Key Highlights:

• North America Mobile Substation market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Mobile Substation market

• North America Mobile Substation Market segmentation on the basis of product, application, and geography

• North America Mobile Substation Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Mobile Substation Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Mobile Substation Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Key players of the North America Mobile Substation market :

. Meidensha Corporation

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. Matelec Group

. Nari Group

. Jacobsen Elektro

. Ampcontrol Pty Ltd

. Atlas Electric Inc

. Tadeo Czerweny

. ABB Ltd.

. Delta Star Inc.

. AZZ

. CG Power

. Eaton

. Elgin Power Solutions

. Aktif Group

. Efacec Power Solutions

. Ekos Group

. Enerset Power Solutions

The Scope of the North America Mobile Substation Market:

The research report segments North America Mobile Substation Market based on product, application, and geography.

North America Mobile Substation Market, by Product:

• HV Mobile Substation

• MV Mobile Substation

North America Mobile Substation Market, by Application:

• Military

• Civil

• Utilities

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

• Energy

• Infrastructure

• Others

North America Mobile Substation Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Mobile Substation market

• Breakdown of Canada Mobile Substation market

