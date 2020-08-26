North America Motion Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology, by Embedded Sensor Type, by Application, and by Geography

North America Motion Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A motion sensor forms the crux of a security system. It is the main device that detects when and where someone is in your home when they are unwanted or at the wrong time. A motion sensor, in general, uses one or multiple technologies for detecting movement in any area. In case a sensor is tripped, a signal is sent via the control panel to the security system that connects to the monitoring center. This signal then alerts you and the monitoring center about a potential threat in a home.

North America Motion Sensor Market is classified based on technology, embedded sensor type, by application, and by geography. By technology, the market is segmented into ultrasonic, tomographic, infrared motion, microwave, and dual technology. Based on sensor type, the market is divided into MEMS gyroscope, MEMS accelerometer, MEMS magnetometer, and sensor combos. Aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial application.

Energy harvesting is a recent trend that is followed in North America. The energy harvesting devices do not need external power to charge itself. These devices normally use existing sensing technology to charge itself and work accordingly. For example, a paper towel dispenser present in a public bathroom, which dispenses a towel by waving a hand in front of it to get the power and work. The extra mechanical energy that is exerted on the dispenser roll in the case or every time someone tugs the towel out may be used as a form to charge the battery.

Other than this, having a magnetic device on the backpack or being present in your shoes will collect energy for charging a cell phone using motion that is generated while hiking or running. The recent trends also include devices that gather energy using photovoltaic cells, which is tuned to indoor light wavelengths for producing more energy at lower costs.

The Industrial Internet of Things pushes the growth of connected devices eventually resulting in a higher application of motion sensors. It not only involves sensors but also smart motion components having communications nodes and environmental controls among others. All these sensor developments in the US and Canada have resulted in a growth of the Internet of Things that will maintain its expansion dramatically over the next few years owing to its practical applications across different verticals. Manufacturers present in USA and Canada are focusing on applying a sophisticated amalgamation of precision-controlled radar with the passive infrared (PIR) technologies. Combination of these sensors will result in total coverage-on-demand for manufacturers.

Certain outdoor dual-technology motion sensor are specifically designed for protecting against intruders that will climb from ladders and towers. The presence of stereo Doppler microwave detector has two delivery channels that have the ability to eliminate vibration and detect sources in case of false alarms. Moreover, new series of sensors in North America provide accuracy at low-energy thresholds as well, having reliable differentiation between pets and intruders

North America is one of the major markets for motion sensor globally with US and Canada forming two major regions profiled under the scope of the study. The growing influence of advanced sensors for application in various industry verticals with growth in residential usage has together boosted the growth of motion sensors in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Motion Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Motion Sensor market

• North America Motion Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of technology, embedded sensor type, application and geography

• North America Motion Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Motion Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Motion Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Motion Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the North America Motion Sensor market include:

• Protech

• Teledyne TSS

• General Electric

• Honeywell

• Motion Sensor Inc.

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Invensense Inc.

• Swann

• Arcsoft

• Bosch Sensortec

Key Target Audience:

• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

• Motion sensors manufacturers

• Component suppliers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Motion Sensor market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Motion Sensor market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Motion Sensor market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Motion Sensor market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the North America Motion Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Motion Sensor market based on technology, embedded sensor type, application, and geography.

North America Motion Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Ultrasonic Sensor

• Tomographic Sensor

• Infrared Motion Sensor

• Microwave Sensor

• Dual Technology Sensor

North America Motion Sensor Market, By Embedded Sensor Type:

• MEMS Gyroscope

• MEMS Accelerometer

• MEMS Magnetometer

• Sensor Combos

North America Motion Sensor Market, By Application:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive Application

• Healthcare

• Industrial Application

North America Motion Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Motion Sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Motion Sensor market

