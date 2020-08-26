North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Architecture, Field Strength, Application, and Geography

North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Magnetic resonance imaging also known as MRI is a technique of obtaining images of the interiors of objects, especially living things like humans and animals. Instead of using ionizing radiation such as X-rays, it employs radio-frequency waves along with intense magnetic field to excite atoms present in the object under evaluation. Patterns in this excitation are detected on a display. MRI machines are used for providing real-time, three-dimensional views of various body organs, muscles, and joints without having any sort of invasive surgery.

MRI scanners are predominantly well suited for imaging the non-bony parts or soft tissues present in the body. They differ from computed tomography (CT) and are mostly used for brain scanning as the MRI can differentiate between white matter and grey matter and are also able to diagnose aneurysms and tumors. Since MRI does not use x-rays or any other radiation, it is the imaging modality of choice required for diagnosis or therapy, especially in the brain. The brain and neurological MRI thus form the largest segment for the North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market on the basis of applications.

However, MRI is far more expensive than x-ray imaging or CT scanning that remains a restraint for the growth of the market. Specialized MRI is also used nowadays, known as functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI. North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market is used for observing brain structures and determining which all are the areas of the brain that are activate during various cognitive tasks consuming more oxygen. It offers a potential new standard for assessing neurological status together with neurosurgical risk, thus giving survival chance to the patient in case of an emergency.

The North America is one of the major markets for MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) globally with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. MRI does not emit the damaging ionizing radiation but it does employ a strong magnetic field. Yet the advantages make its commercial usage widespread across different countries. Healthcare advancement along with rise in neurological diseases have also pushed the growth of North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market.

Key players of the North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market:

• Siemens Healthineers

• GE Healthcare

• Neusoft Medical Systems

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

• Xingaoyi

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Bruker

• Canon Medical Systems

• Esaote SpA

• Toshiba Corporation.

• Aspect Imaging

• Aurora Imaging Technologies Inc.

• Phillips Healthcare

• Hitachi

• Fonar

The Scope of the North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market:

The research report segments North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market based on applications, architecture, field strength, and geography.

North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, by Application:

• Spine and musculoskeletal MRI

• Brain and neurological MRI

• Vascular MRI

• Pelvic and Abdominal MRI

• Breast MRI

• Cardiac MRI

North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, by Architecture:

• Open MRI Systems

• Closed MRI Systems

• Standard Bore

• Wide Bore

North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, by Field Strength:

• Low-to-mid Field

• High-field

• 1.5T

• 3T

• Very-high Field

North America MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Breakdown of Canada MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

