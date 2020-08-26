North America Portable Battery Pack Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Product Type, Capacity Range, Price Range and Geography

North America Portable Battery Pack Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The word battery charger, in general, pertains to several devices that are accustomed to inducing energy right rechargeable battery that replenishes its power capabilities. Nowadays battery chargers for a lot of applications and much of mobile phones and digital appliances such as cameras have rechargeable batteries that want regular charging to nearly guarantee that the device remains functional which increases the demand for North America Portable Battery Pack Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A few batteries being used are high powered and may charge very quickly, still providing the device with a full charge, at times even twice or thrice or more depending on power capability. These qualities make portable battery pack a safe option when it comes to recharging without any external support and at the time of contingencies.

These portable battery charges are attached to a USB port and may get re-charged through a laptop, or while standing in the car. Having a power bank also provide solutions and backup in case something is draining the battery of the devices. For higher quality power banks, prices will be high along with some of them being heavy and bulky that poses a few challenges on North America Portable Battery Pack Market growth.

North America is one of the major markets for portable battery pack North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of North America Portable Battery Pack Market report. Mobile devices like smartphones and tablets make life much easier and have been on a rise both in terms of demand and production. Problems arise when the supporting device loses charge in the middle of something with no external point of charging. Hence, the portable battery packs are used to make sure that the devices get charged timely without causing any trouble to the user, thereby boosting the overall market demand across North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Portable Battery Pack market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Portable Battery Pack market

• Portable Battery Pack market segmentation on the basis of technology, product type, capacity range, price range and geography

• North America Portable Battery Pack Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Portable Battery Pack Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Portable Battery Pack Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America Portable Battery Pack Market :

• Panasonic Corporation

• LG Chem Inc

• Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd

• Simplo Technology Co. Ltd

• Energizer Holding Inc.

• China Bak Battery, Inc..

• Sony Corporation

• Duracell International Inc.

• Mophie Inc.

• Anker Technology Co. Limited

• CHEERO USA INC.

• Nikon Corporation

• Xiamen Bao Yaun Electronic Technology Ltd.

• Diamond Microscope Est.

• BYD Company Ltd.

• Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies

The scope of the North America Portable Battery Pack Market:

The research report segments North America Portable Battery Pack Market based on technology, product type, capacity range, price range, and geography.

North America Portable Battery Pack Market, by Technology:

• Nickel Metal Hydride

• Li-ion

• Nickel Cadmium technologies

• Li-Polymer

North America Portable Battery Pack Market, by Product Type:

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• Tablets

• Portable media players

• Others

North America Portable Battery Pack Market, by Capacity Range:

• 1000 MAH to 2500 MAH

• 2510 MAH to 5000 MAH

• 5010 MAH to 7500 MAH

• 7510 MAH to 10,000 MAH

• Above 10,000 MAH

North America Portable Battery Pack Market, by Price Range:

• Low

• Medium

• High

North America Portable Battery Pack Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Portable Battery Pack market

• Breakdown of Canada Portable Battery Pack market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Portable Battery Pack Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Portable Battery Pack Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Portable Battery Pack Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Portable Battery Pack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Portable Battery Pack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Portable Battery Pack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Portable Battery Pack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Portable Battery Pack by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Portable Battery Pack Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Portable Battery Pack Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Portable Battery Pack Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

