North America Position Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Contact type, by Output, by Industry, by Application, and by Geography

A position sensor is used for measuring the actual distance traveled by a body or an object starting from its initial or reference position. It measures linear as well as an angular position with respect to a fixed point or any other arbitrary reference. These sensors are also used for detecting the presence or the absence of an object. The position or proximity information combined with the time measurements, including the speed, velocity, and acceleration are calculated for motion control. These position sensors use various sensing principles to calculate the displacement of a body.

The Position Sensor market in North America is classified into type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography. By type, the market is divided into rotary and linear position sensors. Based on contact type, the market comprises contact and non-contact. On the basis of output, the market includes digital and analog. Robotics, material handling, test equipment, machine tools, motion systems, and packaging are the various application areas for position sensors market. On the basis of industry, the market comprises consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, packaging, and manufacturing.

There is a huge growth in the North American position sensor industry, especially in the linear measurement models, with predictions showing steady growth in the demand for position sensors in the near future as well.

The driving forces behind the high demand for growth in position sensors are geographically specific, with the special focus on robotics and manufacturing. The manufacturing and automation along with robotics are the main reasons for the rapid increase in the use of sensors in North America specifically the USA and Canada. The total size of the automotive manufacturing industry within the USA is considerable, with most of the industries using more and more position sensors in their automated manufacturing processes.

It comes as no surprise that it is and it will in future as well continue to be one of the fastest growing sectors. The rapid increase in the use of robotics is not only confined to automotive manufacturers. However, the wide-ranging applications of the machinery will contribute to the overall growth of the linear position sensor North America market. The new generation of both linear and angular position sensors has achieved new milestones in terms of efficiency. Based on the modular system, the sensor is available for angular position measurements or for linear position measurements.

The existing total range of angular position sensors and the linear position sensor opens a new scope for customers. These sensors have applications across different industries such as hydraulic valves, hydraulic controls, pneumatic controls, gear selection/shifting position electric drives. In addition to this, the ride height and level position detection, throttle valve, pedal position, steering wheel position or as a zero-contact encoder alternative are also included in the application areas for position sensors.

North America is one of the major markets for position sensor globally with US and Canada forming two major regions profiled under the scope of the study. The growing influence of technologically advanced infrastructure for various industries along with rapid expansion of automation manufacturing that is boosting demand for position sensors in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Position Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Position Sensor market

• North America Position Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography

• North America Position Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• North America Position Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Position Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Position Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the North America Position Sensor market include:

• Positek Ltd.

• TE Connectivity

• Heason Technology

• Active Sensors

• Mouser

• Honeywell international Inc.

• Infineon technologies AG

• Qualcomm inc.

• MTS Systems Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

Key Target Audience:

• Position sensor manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Position sensor traders/suppliers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the North America Position Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Position Sensor market based on type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography.

North America Position Sensor Market, By Type:

• Rotary Position Sensor

• Linear Position Sensor

North America Position Sensor Market, By Contact Type:

• Contact

• Non-contact

North America Position Sensor Market, By Output:

• Digital

• Analog

North America Position Sensor Market, By Application:

• Robotics

• Material Handling

• Test Equipment

• Machine Tools

• Motion Systems

• Packaging

North America Position Sensor Market, By Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Packaging

• Manufacturing

North America Position Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Position Sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Position Sensor market

