2020 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

The global Cloud Infrastructure Services market size was 71200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 153800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2018-2025. This report studies the global Cloud Infrastructure Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud Infrastructure Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cloud Infrastructure refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. A hypervisor, such as Xen, Oracle VirtualBox, Oracle VM, KVM, VMware ESX/ESXi, or Hyper-V, LXD, runs the virtual machines as guests. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.

Cloud infrastructure services are the services being offered by IT vendors specifically for cloud deployment. These services are IaaS, PaaS, CDN/ADN, Managed Hosting, and Colocation Services. The major vendors in this market are IBM, Cisco, Salesforce, Equinix, AT&T and others which offer cloud base services to envelop the whole private, public and community cloud spectrum. The infrastructure services can reduce the costs involved in buying, installing, upgrading, and maintaining the tools and services. The movement to the cloud based infrastructure services provides an elastic, scale, easy entry and lower per person access costs.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Salesforce.Com

AT&T, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)

Managed Hosting

Colocation Services

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud Infrastructure Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Infrastructure Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Infrastructure Services Manufacturers

Cloud Infrastructure Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Infrastructure Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cloud Infrastructure Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

