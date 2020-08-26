Cloud Monitoring Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

The global Cloud Monitoring market size was 810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2880 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.1% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cloud Monitoring market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud Monitoring market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cloud monitoring is the process of evaluating, monitoring, and managing cloud-based services, applications, and infrastructure. Companies utilize various application monitoring tools to monitor cloud-based applications.

Large enterprises have witnessed huge growth with the adoption of cloud monitoring services, with the help of these solutions companies can join with its employees and develop more interesting business dealings. On the other hand, Software as a Service (SaaS) is gaining importance as these tools have the capability to correct and detect performance regressions or problems. Support and maintenance services help in boosting and providing solutions to products thus the demand for support and maintenance services is increasing rapidly. North America is dominating the cloud monitoring market and the factors favouring the growth of this region are growing need for cloud services in large enterprises and SMEs. Asia Pacific has acquired largest market share owing to technological developments and substantial implementation of economical cloud-based arrangements in the Asian countries.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CA Technologies

Solarwinds

Dynatrace

Idera

Sevone

Cloudyn

Zenoss

Datadog

Kaseya

Logicmonitor

Opsview

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

FaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud Monitoring in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Monitoring Manufacturers

Cloud Monitoring Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Monitoring Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cloud Monitoring market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

