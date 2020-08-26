Cognitive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

The global Cognitive Analytics market size was 1800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 14800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.1% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cognitive Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cognitive Analytics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The healthcare and life sciences industry is estimated to have the largest share of the cognitive analytics market in 2017. Cognitive analytics enables organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry to accelerate scientific discoveries, transform clinical trials, and improve the execution and engagement for better treatment and care management, leading to the high adoption of the technology in this industry.

Organizations are deploying cognitive analytics solutions, either on-premises or on-demand (cloud). The demand for cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions is expected to grow at a higher rate. Due to the scalability and agility of cloud-based technologies, more enterprises are proactively adopting cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions to avail the cost-saving benefits and increase their operational efficiency.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

SAS Institute

Intel

Cisco Systems

Nokia

HPE

Nuance Communications

Ipsoft

Narrative Science

Sinequa

Persado

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Asset maintenance

Fraud and risk management

Customer analysis and personalization

Sales and marketing management

Supply chain management

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cognitive Analytics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cognitive Analytics Manufacturers

Cognitive Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cognitive Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cognitive Analytics market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

