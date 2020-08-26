Cognitive Computing Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

The global Cognitive Computing market size was 9850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 71000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.0% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cognitive Computing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cognitive Computing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212193

Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each verticals, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBM’s Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT).

The cognitive computing basically works on the principle of neocortex, a part of human brain that plays a big role in the decision making by analyzing the behaviors of a human being and makes decision on the basis of time series analysis. The computer systems that we are using today are consulting us the way we already programed them but cognitive computing systems are completely different, they works on the machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. This unique feature of cognitive computing is enabling business organizations to use immense amount of dark data available with them.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212193

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Palantir

Saffron Technology

Cold Light

Cognitive Scale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Vicarious

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

SMBs

Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cognitive Computing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cognitive Computing Manufacturers

Cognitive Computing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cognitive Computing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cognitive Computing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Cognitive Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cognitive Computing

1.1 Cognitive Computing Market Overview

1.1.1 Cognitive Computing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Cognitive Computing Market by Type

1.3.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.3.2 Machine Learning

1.3.3 Automated Reasoning

1.3.4 Others Technologies

1.4 Cognitive Computing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 SMBs

1.4.2 Large Enterprises

Chapter Two: Global Cognitive Computing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cognitive Computing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Google

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Profile

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155