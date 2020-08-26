Connectivity Enabling Technology Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Impact Of Covid-19 on Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Connectivity Enabling Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Connectivity Enabling Technology market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This market research and analysis estimates that in terms of geographical regions, APAC will dominate the connectivity enabling devices market based on Bluetooth technology and the Americas will dominate the market based on ZigBee and Wi-Fi technology.

North America is the largest regional market for Wi-Fi chipsets in the Americas where the US is the major revenue contributor. The growth of the market in the Americas is mainly due to the availability of established infrastructure and the high penetration of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets.

The availability of low-cost smartphones in countries such as India and China and the increasing usage of e-commerce portals will lead to the rise in sales of smartphones in APAC and will drive the growth of the market based on Bluetooth technology in the next few years.

In 2017, the global Connectivity Enabling Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

MediaTek

Broadcomm

Hosiden

Atmel

GreenPeak Technologies

LM Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Rayson Technology

IVT

Freescale Semiconductor

Fihonest Communication

Digi International

Newracom

Silicon Laboratories

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Samsung Electronics

Marvell

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Connectivity Enabling Technology in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connectivity Enabling Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Connectivity Enabling Technology Manufacturers

Connectivity Enabling Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Connectivity Enabling Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Connectivity Enabling Technology market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

