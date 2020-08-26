Pick to Light Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Operation (Putting, Picking), by Method (Auto Guided, Manual), by Power Source (Wired, Wireless), by Industry (Food & Beverages, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others), and by Geography

Pick to Light Market is expected to grow from USD 347.34 Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Pick to the light system is used in warehouses where high-density order picking is needed to be carried out. Pick to the light system allows faster and accurate picking of objects with the help of the light directed system, it also allows simultaneous picking.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2697

The growth of the e-commerce industry, the emergence of advanced automated warehouses, and growing online shopping trend are the major factors contributing to the growth of pick to light market. However, the requirement of considerable upfront investment for installation and financial strength for maintenance is the major restraining factor for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Manual picking method is anticipated to account for the larger share of a pick to light market during the forecast period. Manual systems are cost-effective, simple to implement and operate, these features of manual methods increase its adoption for various applications in industries, such as retail and e-commerce, assembly and packaging, and many more

• Among geographical regions, Europe accounted for the largest share of the overall pick to light market in 2016 and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Presence of numerous manufacturing and warehousing facilities of various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, machinery, and electrical and electronics is the key factor driving the growth of pick to light market in this region

• From power source segment, wired pick to light market to witness a growth at higher CAGR between 2017 and 2026. This can be attributed to benefits offered by wired pick to a light system such as cost-effectiveness and simple nature, high ROI

• APAC region is expected to dominate the overall pick to light market during the forecast period owing to booming manufacturing sector, fast-growing e-commerce industry, and increasing emphasis on domestic production by emerging economies such as China and India are the major factors contributing to market growth in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Pick to Light Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Pick to Light Market on the basis of operation, method, power source, industry, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Pick to Light Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Pick to Light Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Pick to Light Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Pick to Light Market globally.

Key Players in the Pick to Light Market Are:

• SSI Schafer

• Daifuku

• Murata Machinery

• Honeywell Intelligrated

• Dematic

• Knapp AG

• Swisslog Holding AG

• Kardex Group

• Vanderlande Industries B.V.

• Aioi-Systems Co

• Lightning Pick Technologies

• Bastian Solutions

• Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg

• Kbs Industrieelektronik GmbH

Key Target Audience:

• Original technology designers and suppliers

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Pick to light module manufacturers

• Companies working in the warehouse management system market

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2697

The scope of the Pick to Light Market:

Research report categorizes the Pick to Light Market based on operation, method, power source, industry and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Pick to Light Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Pick to Light Market, By Operation:

• Putting

• Picking

Pick to Light Market, By Method:

• Auto Guided

• Manual

Pick to Light Market, by Power Source:

• Wired

• Wireless

Pick to Light Market, By Industry:

• Food & Beverages

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Pharma & Cosmetics

• Assembly & Manufacturing

Pick to Light Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pick to Light Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pick to Light Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pick to Light Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pick to Light Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pick to Light Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pick to Light Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pick to Light Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pick to Light by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pick to Light Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pick to Light Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pick to Light Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Pick to Light Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/pick-light-market/2697/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com