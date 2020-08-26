Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by Vertical, and by Geography

Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The petrochemical plants have a few thousands of feet of electric heat tracing. These are used primarily for process heating. The process heating protection is required to protect lines and vessels from extreme freezing during the colder months of travel. It is the process heating that keeps the pipes as well as the vessels warm enough to enable all the systems to function properly.

The Asia Pacific market for Electric Heat Tracing is classified into type, application, vertical, and geography. By type, the market is divided into constant wattage, skin effect, self-regulating, and mineral–insulated. Floor heating, viscosity control, roof and gutter, freeze protection, and process temperature maintenance formed the various application areas based on which the market for electric heat tracing is segmented in the Asia Pacific. The various verticals that are being considered under the scope of the report include residential, commercial, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, water & wastewater management, and power & energy.

Different type of insulation materials is used for diminishing the heat loss at various plant’s facilities like Process Line, Vessel. Yet there are some difficulties for providing freeze protection as well as the temperature maintenance due to the huge amount of heat loss even when there are several types of insulation materials being installed. There are still difficulties present that are related to construction or maintenance in these methods. This is why electric heat tracing was developed as one of the new heat tracing methods.

Companies such as Pentair helps in providing a complete system that includes the transformer, power connections, heating cable, control and monitoring panels, end terminations, along with the related accessories. Heat tracing is primarily used to counteract the heat lost made from process equipment along with piping through its insulation.

Natural gas is considered both as a clean source of energy as well as a chemical feedstock. From examination to distribution and lastly end-of-use location, the natural gas entails multiple processing phases. These are required for transporting the gas over long distances, recovering valuable components confined in the gas streams, along with providing the means for the safer elimination of toxic and environmentally detrimental components enclosed in the gas. All these factors have further driven the application of electric heat tracing globally.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of electric heat tracing market in Asia Pacific region. Major focus on improving the oil& gas sector along with rise in complications while the materials travel through pipes have driven the overall market demand in Asia Pacific region.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing market size analysis and forecast.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing market.

• Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market segmentation on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography.

• Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a market value for Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing market include:

• AP Associates

• Jiangyin Mengyou Electric Heating Appliances Co., Ltd.

• Chromalox

• Eltherm

• Emerson

• Parker Hannifin

• Pentair

• Kerone

• Lloyd Insulations

• Korea EHT

Key Target Audience:

• Electric heat tracing system manufacturers and suppliers

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End users of electric heat tracing systems

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market based on type, application, vertical, and geography.

Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Type:

• Constant Wattage

• Skin Effect

• Self-Regulating

• Mineral–Insulated

Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Application:

• Floor Heating

• Viscosity Control

• Roof and Gutter

• Freeze Protection

• Process Temperature Maintenance

Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Vertical:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Water & Wastewater Management

• Power & Energy

Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Geography

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of China Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of Japan Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of India Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of South Korea Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of Australia Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of Others Electric Heat Tracing market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

