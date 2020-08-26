Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Material, by Application, and by Geography

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Fingerprint scanners are special security systems of biometrics. These technologies are now being used in security industries, police stations, and nowadays even on computers. All the individuals have unique marks on their fingers, which can neither be removed nor changed. These marks usually have a special pattern and this specific pattern is called the fingerprint.

Asia Pacific fingerprint sensor market is divided into type, technology, material, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into area & touch sensors, and swipe sensors. The technology segment of the market comprises optical sensing technology, capacitive and RF capacitive sensing technology, and other sensing technologies. On the basis of material, the market includes pyroelectric material (lithium tantalate), coating material, Piezoelectric material (quartz), and adhesives. Government & law enforcement, military, defense, & aerospace, banking & finance, consumer electronics/mobile devices, travel & immigration, smart homes, healthcare, and commercial are the various application areas considered under the scope of the report.

There is an increase in demand for the in-display fingerprint sensors in Asia Pacific countries. China has developed phone design with slimmer bezels and display screens taking up the almost entire part of the front of the device. The special fingerprint sensors are made by manufacturers that are used in next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions for incorporating new and enhanced features as compared to the previous generation fingerprint technology. The advancement in features includes changes in sensors for detection of directional gestures, display, glass, and metal, along with underwater fingerprint match or device wake-up. Companies are also integrating ultrasonic-based mobile solution for detecting a heartbeat as well as blood flow for enhanced mobile authentication experiences.

Companies in Japan have declared the development of transparent glass-based capacitive fingerprint sensor using an in-house capacitive multi-touch technology that was originally kept exclusive to the LCD panels only. This technology has helped in integrating touch functionality within the glass substrate. This latest technology is eventually powering the markets for smartphones as well as digital still cameras for offering multi-touch support. Furthermore, the Japanese display makers have also refined the fingerprint sensor technology to identify the changes in capacitance that are usually caused by the recesses or ridges of fingerprints.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are some of the key countries that were the major contributors to the growth of the Fingerprint Sensor market in the Asia Pacific region. Presence of a large number of sensor manufacturers along with technological development from government grant and support have been a few key factors to boost the market for the fingerprint sensor in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor market include:

• Goodix Ltd.

• Silead Inc.

• Morpho

• Idex

• NEC Corporation

• Suprema Inc.

• Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• BioEnable

• NEXT Biometrics

• Thales

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material vendors

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Biometric system providers

• Fingerprint sensor manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor market based on type, technology, material, application, and geography.

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type:

• Area & Touch Sensors

• Swipe Sensors

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Optical

• Capacitive and RF Capacitive

• Other

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Material:

• Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)

• Coating Material

• Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)

• Adhesives

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Application:

• Government & Law Enforcement

• Military, Defense, & Aerospace

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics/Mobile Devices

• Travel & Immigration

• Smart Homes

• Healthcare

• Commercial

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/asia-pacific-fingerprint-sensor-market/6289/

