Coating Additives Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players:BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V.

The global coating additives market is expected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2025, from USD 7.20 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Coating Additives Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Type: Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives

By End-User Industry: Residential & Commercial Buildings

By Formulation: Water-Borne and Others

Coating Additives Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in infrastructure of building & construction industry

Rise in automotive industry

Unstable prices of raw materials

Increased demand of eco-friendly paints

The Major Players Covered in Coating Additives Market Report: BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman.

