Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Geography

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market was valued US$ 352.46 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US $ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

A portable mini fridge is a small refrigerator, which is used to keep food, beverage, medicines, and cosmetics. It is most widely used at the traveling. It is smaller in size and lighter than conventional refrigerators. Consumers can set them up wherever they want instantly after purchase. Travelers can move around for long and short trips with these fridges.

Increasing requirement for cold storage in commercial vehicles and rising demand for smart & energy-saving home appliances among consumers are one of the dominant factor which drives the portable mini fridge market. Also, the evolution of hospitality industry majorly drives the demand for portable mini fridge market. An upsurge in demand for smart & energy-saving home appliances among consumers is one of the dominant factor which drives the portable mini fridge market. A rise in the need for cold storage in commercial vehicles are boosting the demand for portable mini fridge market. The mini fridge is carrying among consumers who travel widely as well as the urban occupants who live by themselves in small apartments. Mini refrigerators offer several advantages such as convenience of use and less space requirement. It can be easily used in numerous such places where a conventional size fridge can be difficult and inconvenient. These compact fridges are most useful in an array of application such as compact flats, student dorms offices, motels, hotels, cars, and others. Limitations in refrigeration efficiency and partial opportunity in residential space are hampering the growth of Europe portable mini fridge market.

In the commercial application, portable mini fridges are used for cooling purposes in road & commercial vehicles, tugboats & transport boats, caravans and other commercial places, such as hotels, restaurants, offices. Retro and colorful designs in residential portable mini fridges are the latest trending in the Europe portable mini fridge market. Design and color have become important factors that encouragement the consumers’ purchasing decisions for these appliances.

Mini-refrigerators are also used for medical applications. They are progressively used for the storage and transport of medicines and vaccines by diabetes clinics, state and county health departments, medical laboratories, immunization clinics.

In all the types of portable mini fridges, 2 – 2.9 cu. Ft. portable mini fridges are expected to dominate the Europe portable mini fridges market due to increase in demand from customers who travel abroad as well as local, and who live by themselves in small apartments. Technological advancements and modern lifestyle coupled with an acceptance of smart and energy-saving home appliances are the key factors driving the growth of the portable mini fridge market in UK country. Increasing the hospitality industry in the European countries, which boosts the demand for portable mini fridges. Higher prominence of portable mini fridge offerings the numerous retail distribution channels and customer engagement on camping websites and social media is enhancing the growth of portable mini fridges.

Key player operating in the Europe Portable Mini Fridge Market are Dometic Group AB (Publ), Smeg S.P.A, Signature (LG Electronics), Caldura, Rubiks Cube (Husky International), Chillquiet, Igenix, Danby, GE Appliances, and Haier Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Europe Portable Mini Fridge Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Europe Portable Mini Fridge Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Europe Portable Mini Fridge Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Portable Mini Fridge Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market, by Type

• Less than 1 cu ft

• 1 – 1.9 cu ft

• 2 – 2.9 cu ft

• 3 – 3.9 cu ft

• 4 – 5 cu ft

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market, by Country

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe.

Key Players in Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market

• Dometic Group AB (Publ)

• Smeg S.P.A

• Signature (LG Electronics)

• Caldura

• Rubiks Cube (Husky International)

• Chillquiet

• Igenix

• Danby

• GE Appliances

• Haier Inc.

