Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Installation Type (Inline, Portable), by Technology (Electrochemical, Paramagnetic, and Others), by Gas Component (COX, SOX, NOX), by Application, and by Geography

Flue Gas Analyzer Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A flue gas analyzer is an analytical device that measures the concentration of different emitted gases from flue into the atmosphere. Flue gases contain gases such as carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, sulfur oxides, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxides which are exhausted from boilers, fireplace, and furnaces. Moreover, flue gas analyzers are also known as portable devices used to measure the air quality in buildings and rooms.

Rising concerns regarding environmental protection, stringent environmental and legal regulations, various technological advancements and increase in awareness in the commercial and industrial properties, an increase in health and safety concerns are some of the major factors driving the growth of flue gas analyzer market. However, high cost and technical complications of flue gas analyzers are restraining the flue gas analyzer market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Waste incineration segment among the applications accounted for the highest share of flue gas market in 2016. As Incinerations emission monitoring needs to be carried out with high accuracy demand for flue gas analyzer is expected to continue to remain high during the forecast period.

• Inline flue gas analyzer is expected to hold a larger market share of flow gas market between 2017 and 2026 owing to its features such as weatherproof and explosion-proof enclosures. Since inline flue gas analyzers can be used for continuous emission monitoring it is widely used in many industries

• From the gas component segment, the market for NOX gas components segment is to grow at significant higher CAGR during the forecast period

• Geographically, APAC is expected to dominate the flue gas analyzer market by 2026. Power generation plants, oil & gas, waste incineration applications would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in APAC countries such as China and India, a rise in demand for stringent air pollution regulations are the key factors driving the flue gas analyzer market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Flue Gas Analyzer Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Flue Gas Analyzer Market on the basis of installation type, technology, a gas component, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Flue Gas Analyzer Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Flue Gas Analyzer Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Flue Gas Analyzer Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Flue Gas Analyzer Market globally.

Scope of Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market:

Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Installation Type:

• Inline

• Portable

Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Technology:

• Electrochemical

• Paramagnetic

• Zirconia

• Infrared

Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market, by Gas Component:

• COX

• SOX

• NOX

Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Application:

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation Plants

• Chemicals

• Pulp & Paper

• Cement Plants

• Metals

• Waste Incineration

• Mining

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market:

• ABB Automation company

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Ametek Inc.

• Teledyne Analytical Instruments

• Horiba

• Nova Analytical Systems

• Testo Company

• Environnement SA.

• Sick AG

• Wohler Technik

• California Analytical Instruments

• Kane International Limited

• Siemens

• Robert Bosch GmbH

