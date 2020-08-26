Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Deployment Mode, End-user, Use Case and by Geography

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 1,767.45 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The rising LTE mobile subscribers and the larger penetration of smartphones globally is anticipated to propel the market

The rising adoption of LTE mobile network as well as the rapid growth in the adoption of smartphones and the reduction of OpEx and CapEx are the major driving factors for the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Emerging technologies internet of things and growth of machine to machine is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and Use Case segments which include:-

• Virtualized EPC vendors

• Virtualization software and solution vendors

• System integrators

• Telecom equipment providers

• Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

• Government telecom regulatory authorities

• Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

• Cloud service providers

• Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

• Mobile infrastructure OEMs

• Consulting companies

• Financial analysts and investors

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Components, deployment mode, End-user, Use Case, and geography.

•Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size of the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market globally.

The major key players that influence the growth of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market includes:

• ZTE Corporations

• Huawei Technologies

• Affirmed Networks

• Nokia Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Mavenir

• CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

• Samsung

• Ericsson

• Athonet Sri

Key Target Audience:

• Remote Networking companies

• Data center providers

• RIM providers

• Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

• Telecom service providers

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Hosting vendors

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market based on Component, Deployment Mode, Business Functions, End-user, Use Case and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by End-user:

• Enterprises

• Telecom Operators

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Use Case:

• IOT & M2M

• LTE, VOLTE an VoWiFi

• MPN & MVNO

• Broadband Wireless Access

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

