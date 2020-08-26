North America IoT Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and Geography.

North America IoT Software Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX% between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

North America IoT Software Market, by Geography

North America IoT Software Market is segmented by Type (Analytics, Security, Monitoring System, Platform, Application), and by Region (US, Canada).

Enabling data security in IoT helps in protecting integrity, authenticity and confidentiality of information. Addressing the actual risks of big data when it comes to higher volume of sensitive data along with creating a greater risk of data and identity theft, device manipulation, data falsification have led to the importance of different aspects of IoT security.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) connects innumerable everyday devices, otherwise closed systems opens up to remote access and control. Unfortunately, hostile parties lurk everywhere, ready to exploit every kind of vulnerability. The urgency for viable IoT security solutions grows especially in the endpoint security. The growing demand together with the networking trend unlocks possibilities of greater convenience and comfort for users, and new business and service models for companies. However, security in this embedded requirement which is often kept behind other segments. Security susceptibilities are up surging dramatically as the attack surface widens making manufacturers struggle to protect sensitive data, intellectual property and process integrity.

Increasing adoption of connected and intelligent devices, cost-effective and easily deployable cloud data storage, and development of high-speed networking technologies are some of the key driving factors for the North America IoT software market. IoT data management enables businesses to discover usage patterns.

A few key examples for North America include: Carnegie Technologies designing the Longview Platform using the latest encryption techniques and device-based security for ensuring that IoT network remains secure from the sensor endpoints to the user application. The Longview Platform can be hosted locally as well as in the cloud, allowing IoT network to always be available, even when the internet connection is unavailable.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in North America IoT Software Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Samsung, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings, NXP Semiconductor, Trend Micro, Inc., HP, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Rapid7, Raytheon Cyber, Carnegie Technologies, SecureRF, INSIDE Secure, Gemalto NV, Sophos, and Thales.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive IoT Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of IoT Software Market:

North America IoT Software Market, by Type:

• Analytics

o Pushes & Alerts

o Embedded Models

o Real-time

• Security

o Endpoint

o Networking

o Cloud

o Application

• Monitoring System

o Real-time

o Remote

• Platform

o Cloud

o Data Management

o Application Enablement

o Connectivity Management

o Device Management

North America IoT Software Market, by Application:

• Building & Home Automation

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation

• Others

North America IoT Software Market, by Geography:

• U.S

• Canada

Key Players, North America IoT Software Market:

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Infineon Technologies

• Intel Corporation

• Samsung

• Symantec Corporation

• ARM Holdings

• NXP Semiconductor

• Trend Micro, Inc.

• HP

• Salesforce

• Microsoft Corporation

• Rapid7

• Raytheon Cyber

• Carnegie Technologies

• SecureRF

• INSIDE Secure

• Gemalto NV

• Sophos

• Thales

