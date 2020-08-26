Cloud Orchestration Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

The global Cloud Orchestration market size was 5010 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.1% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cloud Orchestration market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud Orchestration market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cloud orchestration is the use of programming technology to manage the interconnections and interactions among workloads on public and private cloud infrastructure. It connects automated tasks into a cohesive workflow to accomplish a goal, with permissions oversight and policy enforcement.

The key forces driving the cloud orchestration market include growing demand for optimum resources utilization, increasing need for self-service provisioning, and flexibility, agility, and cost-efficiency. Cloud orchestration services also provide scalability and flexibility to scale up or scale down the resources consumed. With the increase in the adoption rate of cloud orchestration among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the cloud orchestration market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

The reporting and analytics service has gained importance over the years owing to the need for improved decision-making, optimizing internal business process, increasing operational efficiency, and gaining competitive advantage. This service provides additional benefits such reduced time-consuming manual tasks, improved accuracy, management of heavy workloads, and increased business opportunity.

Among applications, the compliance auditing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the cloud orchestration market during the forecast period. Compliance auditing allows enterprises to focus on their core businesses, service quality, and better end user experience while delivering optimized and quality IT services. Enterprises are impacted by compliance auditing and therefore systematic planning of regulation hurdles can be addressed with compliance automation.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Vmware, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Servicenow, Inc.

BMC Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reporting and Analytics

Training, Consulting, and Integration

Cloud Service Automation

Support and Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Provisioning

Compliance Auditing

Management and Monitoring

Metering and Billing

Autoscaling

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud Orchestration in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Orchestration are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Orchestration Manufacturers

Cloud Orchestration Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Orchestration Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

