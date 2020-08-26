Global Industrial Robotics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Industry and Region.

The Global Industrial Robotics Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Industrial Robotics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global industrial robotics market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An industrial robot is a system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automatic, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axes. The most usually used robot structures are articulated robots, SCARA robots, delta robots, and Cartesian coordinate robots. Repeatability, precision, and accuracy is commonly the most important criterion for a robot. The setup and sequences for an industrial robot are normally trained by linking the robot controller to a laptop, desktop computer or network.

The major driving factors of the market include a rise in investments for automation in industries, increasing penetration of the IoT, rising demand for high-quality products, the necessity for energy conservation, growing focus on workplace safety and growing demand from SMEs in developing countries and growth in the development of manufacturing capabilities.

High installation cost for low-volume production applications has hampered the growth of the market. Increase in demand for low-cost industrial robots capable of working in cooperation with humans is creating many opportunities in this market.

Manufacturing innovative robotic systems that meet necessities of consumers in the IoT and the need to securely handle industrial-grade processes are challenges the industrial robotics market.

Articulated robots are estimated to hold a large share of the market due to enlarged payload capacity, reliability, work envelope, and speed. Also, articulated robots are adopted for several industrial applications, such as welding, painting, assembly, packaging and so on. The growing rate of adoption of this robot for a myriad of applications is the important factor for the growth of the articulated robots market.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period owing to the low cost of production, allowing various manufacturers to set up their industrial units in APAC, specifically in countries such as China, Korea, and India. Automating the plant abilities is an additional crucial development adopted by manufacturers has increased the demand for industrial robots in the APAC.

The Scope of the Report for Global Industrial Robotics Market

Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Type

• Traditional Industrial Robots

o Articulated Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Parallel Robots

o Cartesian Robots

o Others

• Collaborative Industrial Robots

Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Industry

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

• Metals and Machinery

• Food and Beverages

• Precision Engineering and Optics

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Others

Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Industrial Robotics Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Fanuc Corporation

• Kuka AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

• Comau S.P.A.

• Universal Robots A/S

• CMA Robotics S.P.A.

