Container Fleet Market SWOT Analysis to 2025 Top Leading Players| Maersk, CMA CGM, MSC, China COSCO Shipping, Evergreen Marine Corporation and More.

This report studies the global Container Fleet market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Container Fleet market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Container fleet finds application in the automotive, mining and minerals, oil, gas, and chemicals, food and agriculture, and the retail industries.

Currently, the market is witnessing the increased use of fleet management techniques to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, track the fleet, and control expenses. Container fleet management is the growing requirement for fleet operators to increase their operational productivity.

The rapidly growing intermodal freight transportation is the major growth driver for the container fleet market. Intermodal freight transportation requires standard containers as they provide high efficiency and can carry more containers per day or voyage.

The reefer container segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market throughout the forecast period. Companies are focusing on manufacturing temperature-controlled containers. They can monitor containers in real time during transit. The demand for reefer fleet will be the highest from the fruits and vegetable sector, which contribute more than 50% share of the reefer container volume. The growing demand for perishable goods will be a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

In 2017, the global Container Fleet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Maersk

CMA CGM

MSC

China COSCO Shipping

Evergreen Marine Corporation

Hanjin Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line)

Mitsui O.S.K

NYK Line

Orient Overseas Container Line

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Containers

Reefer Container

Tank Container

Special Container

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food

Mining & Minerals

Agriculture

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Container Fleet in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Container Fleet are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Container Fleet Manufacturers

Container Fleet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Container Fleet Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Container Fleet market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

