Construction Estimation Software Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis by Global Top Companies | Causeway Technologies, Cordell Information, ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst), Sage Software, Viewpoint and More

This report studies the global Construction Estimation Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Construction Estimation Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Construction estimating software is a collection of programs, processes and information used to calculate the total cost of a construction project.

This industry research report identifies the emergence of smart cities to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the construction estimating software market in the coming years.

The increased adoption of cloud-based construction estimation software will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this market in the coming years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212202

Moreover, the increased investment toward tourism development by the government of Saudi Arabia and the demand for high-quality infrastructure due to the growing urban population in the African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, will also drive the demand for construction estimation software from this region.

In 2017, the global Construction Estimation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Causeway Technologies

Cordell Information

ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst)

Sage Software

Viewpoint

Bid4Build

BluBridge

B2W Software

Corecon Technologies

PrioSoft

Textura PlanSwift

Total Project Logistics

4Clicks Solutions

Xactware Solutions

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212202

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Takeoff Software

Cost Databases

Estimating Worksheets

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential Construction

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-construction-estimation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Construction Estimation Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Estimation Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Construction Estimation Software Manufacturers

Construction Estimation Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Construction Estimation Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Construction Estimation Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Construction Estimation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Construction Estimation Software

1.1 Construction Estimation Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction Estimation Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction Estimation Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Construction Estimation Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Takeoff Software

1.3.2 Cost Databases

1.3.3 Estimating Worksheets

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Construction Estimation Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial Construction

1.4.2 Industrial Construction

1.4.3 Residential Construction

Chapter Two: Global Construction Estimation Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction Estimation Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Causeway Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155