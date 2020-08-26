Construction Equipment Finance Market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR by 2025

This report studies the global Construction Equipment Finance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Construction Equipment Finance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Any method of extending capital to businesses for the purpose of acquiring equipment. Financing methods include equipment leasing, SBA and other government loans, as well as sale-leaseback wherein the collateralized existing equipment to raise cash for additional purchases.

Due to the availability of equipment financing, construction companies are able to find cost-effective loans. Online financing is another option available to customers and helps them use available working capital efficiently.

The demand for infrastructure projects as well as equipment is rising in countries like India and China due to factors like growing populations and higher GDP. In this region, the enormous demand for rental equipment will boost the market demand for financing companies over the next few years.

In 2017, the global Construction Equipment Finance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Crest Capital

American Capital Group

JP Morgan Chase

Fundera

GE

Marlin Leasing Corporation

TD Bank

Tetra Corporate Services

US Bank

Wells Fargo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Financing

Offline Financing

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Municipal

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Construction Equipment Finance in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Equipment Finance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Construction Equipment Finance Manufacturers

Construction Equipment Finance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Construction Equipment Finance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Construction Equipment Finance market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Construction Equipment Finance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Construction Equipment Finance

1.1 Construction Equipment Finance Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction Equipment Finance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction Equipment Finance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Construction Equipment Finance Market by Type

1.3.1 Online Financing

1.3.2 Offline Financing

1.4 Construction Equipment Finance Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Enterprise

1.4.2 Municipal

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Global Construction Equipment Finance Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction Equipment Finance Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Crest Capital

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Construction Equipment Finance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued….

