Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Business Growth, Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2025

This report studies the global Connected Rail Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Connected Rail Solutions market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Connected rail can help you achieve safety, mobility, and efficiency objectives. Get an end-to-end architectural framework, from trains to tracksides to stations.

Rising urban population will result in increasing mobility, that is consequent in traffic and congestions. Consequently, giving rise to the need for public transportation solutions with the ability for high capacity transit, such as rail transport. The growing urbanization and increasing investments to be one of the primary growth factors for the connected rail solutions market.

The growth of the smart city projects will drive the growth of the connected rail solutions market. Smart city projects focus on overall development of efficient urban mobility and public transport, driving the demand for connected rail solutions.

In 2017, the global Connected Rail Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cisco Systems

Alstom

Siemens AG

Hitachi

IBM Corporation

Bombardier

Wabtec Corporation

Trimble

Robert Bosch

Huawei Investment & Holding

Calamp Corp

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light Rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Connected Rail Solutions in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Rail Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Connected Rail Solutions Manufacturers

Connected Rail Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Connected Rail Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Connected Rail Solutions market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

