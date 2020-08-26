Global Mechanical Keyboard Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Application, Technology, End User and Region.

The Global Mechanical Keyboard Market was valued US$ 878.34 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2180.5 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.87% during a forecast period. The rise in inclination of gamers towards mechanical keyboards to experience a better response time and accuracy is driving the growth in the market.

A mechanical keyboard has a combination of springs, stems and other parts, thanks to separate moving parts that deliver the more accurate input and the entire typing experience. It also enables the easy repair and replacement of switches, which offer cost-effectiveness. Despite the durability shortcomings features of the membrane-based keyboards, professional typists are more inclined to use mechanical-switch keyboards that offer a better user experience, enhanced performance, and longer life expectancy.

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market Dynamics:

The popularity of the mechanical keyboards has increased and most of the consumers are looking forward to upgrading their keyboard experience. Despite the significantly higher price tag, the innovative keyboards have to make sense to spend a little extra, which is expected to boost the market growth. However, the Availability of low-cost membrane keyboards and the substitute joysticks, and multi-functioning mouse are expected to limit the growth in the market.

The mechanical keyboard offers lucrative opportunities for the market key players because of the growth in the gaming population along with a rapid rate of urbanization. An increase in trend for gaming applications, which necessitate the implementation of advanced keyboard functionalities is expected to contribute significant growth in the global mechanical keyboard market. Despite the new PC shipments are expected to continue to be weak, the installed base of PC users will remain large. Innovation in the production of the PC peripherals like PC peripherals can renew the PC usage experience, which offers superior key opportunities for market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, Segment Analysis:

A Linear switches are the most common with quality mechanical keyboards, which are considered to be the best-performing switches for desktop keyboards. Linear switches enable the key travels in the same straight path. Furthermore, professional gamers are usually preferring a wired keyboard as a suitable option in the gaming application. It helps to reduce the work of the battery changes, battery recharge, and batter run-out while playing the game or typing something.

The gaming category includes gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets and console gaming controllers. In 2019, gaming sales increased XX%, which is primarily increased due to a rise in sales of PC gaming products Growth in eSports, expansions in new channels and regions and expansion in product portfolios of the keyboards are expected to boost the market growth. The Keyboards & Combos sales increased XX%, which was primarily driven by the sales of wireless keyboard/mice combos such as MK 540, MK270 and MK110 wireless keyboard/mice combo. The Keyboards & The PC gaming and console gaming platforms are expected to share XX % growth as online gaming, multi-platform experiences, and esports gain greater popularity. The gaming content becomes gradually more demanding. Currently, video communication services like Zoom and Microsoft are thriving. In the gaming world, more than 100 million people play League of Legends online, which is expected to increase the demand for the keyboard.

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, North America region held the dominant position in the global mechanical keyboard market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of the high-end PC games, robust gaming industry, and disposable income are expected to contribute US $ XX Mn in the market. The region is a prominent region for the mechanical keyboard market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global mechanical keyboard market due to the growth in the economic and high IT infrastructure. Some of the many key players in the market are focusing on the expansion of their business across ASEAN countries like India and China. The transformation of the digitalization infrastructure with the ongoing adoption of advanced technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) and the gaming population are expected to boost the market growth.

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, Competitive Landscape Analysis:

The peripherals industry is deeply competitive across the globe. Most of the product categories are characterized by large, well-financed competitors with strong brand names and effective research and development, marketing and sales capabilities, persistent performance enhancements, and rapid adoption of technological and product advancements. In the current market scenario, aggressive price competition and other promotional activities are witnessed. The prominent key players in the market are offering their products through multiple distribution channels to expand their footprints across the globe. They are also focusing on easier consumer access to products, with the help of the wholesalers & the retailers and also concentrating to offer commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, Buy.com, CDW, Insight to increase the sales of the keyboard across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Mechanical Keyboard Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mechanical Keyboard Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Mechanical Keyboard Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mechanical Keyboard Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Mechanical Keyboard Market

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, By Product Type

• Linear Switches

• Clicky Switches

• Non-Clicky/Tactile Switche

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, By Technology

• Wired Mechanical Keyboards

• Wireless Mechanical Keyboards

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, By Application

• Typing

• Gaming

• Others

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, By End User

• Gaming Zones

• E-Learning Institutes

• Household PCs

• Internet Cafes

• Others

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mechanical Keyboard Market

• Roccat Studios Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Logitech international

• Corsair Components Inc.

• Rapoo Corporation

• Steel Series ApS.

• Razer Inc.

• Rantek Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Cherry

• Das Keyboard

• Keyed Up Labs

• Ducky Legend

• CODE Mechanical Keyboard

