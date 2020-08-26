Business
Thermal Insulation Material Market 2019 Scope Analysis And Growth Prediction Outlook – Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International A/S, Johns Manville Inc
The Global Thermal Insulation Material Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Thermal Insulation Material market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global thermal insulation material market will account for US$ 53,286.8 Mn in 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.2% between 2015 and 2020.
Thermal insulation materials are used to hamper the flow of heat energy from high temperature to low temperature. Thermal insulation material is used almost in every industry in order to decrease their energy consumption, utilized to maintain desired temperature in an area. Thermal insulation materials are primarily used in construction industry. Globally buildings account for one third of the total energy consumed, of which approximately 50% is utilized in heating and cooling of the building. Construction industry mainly uses thermal insulation material to maintain ambient temperature, i.e. 1⁰ C to 100⁰ C.
Company Coverage
Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International A/S, Johns Manville Inc, BASF SE, Owens Corning Corporation, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, Beijing New Building Material
Segment by Type
Glass Wool
Stone Wool
PU Foam
Polyisocyanurate
Others
Segment by Application
Flat Roof
External Wall
Internal Wall
Others
Thermal Insulation Material Market Regional Analysis:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market Dynamics:
The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Thermal Insulation Material market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.
Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Thermal Insulation Material Production by Regions
5 Thermal Insulation Material Consumption by Region
6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8 Corporate Profiles
9 Production Forecasts by Regions
10 Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Forecast by Region
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Finding in The Global Thermal Insulation Material Study
14 Appendix
Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with the forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Thermal Insulation Material Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion
