Anti-Static Control Products Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook 2026

Anti-static control products are used to control ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) in industrial applications and electronics manufacturing. Some examples of anti-static control products are anti-static control mats, anti-static liners, anti-static controllers such as coats, aprons, anti-static pouches and chair covers. Anti-static mats are usually made of rubber or vinyl and these mats are used on floor, tabletops, or countertops. Electrostatic charging can cause failure of sensitive electronics, difficulties handling small samples, electric shocks and dust clinging to surfaces. Thus prevention of static charging using anti-static control products helps to overcome the difficulties mentioned above. The anti-static control products comprises of piezoelectric crystals and a compression mechanism, which helps to create a steady stream of ions.

Company Coverage

Desco, SCS, 3M, Keystone Electronics, Menda, Omron, Panduit, Phoenix Contact, Pomona, Souriau

Segment by Type

Anti-Static Bags

Anti-Static Containers

Anti-Static Garments

Anti-Static Sheet Protectors

Anti-Static Surfaces

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

Anti-Static Control Products Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

