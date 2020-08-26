Global Continuous Integration Tools Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region.

Global Continuous Integration Tools Market was valued at US$ 405.3Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1429.2Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.06 % during a forecast period.



The automation of the software development process to quickly release software application is a major growth factor for the continuous integration tools market. As the time-to-market (TTM) is accelerated, organizations are aiming at the quick release of software updates to the market. Therefore, continuous integration tools can help organizations enhance developer productivity.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A major restraining factor for the growth of the continuous integration tools market could be the availability of open source continuous integration tools. Existing integration methods and lack of expertise in assembling and setting up of continuous integration system would the major challenges in the adoption of continuous integration tools market.

The on-premises deployment model offers organizations complete control over all their systems and data. Though, most of the large enterprises prefer CI tools deployed on-premises due to advanced security features. Cloud-based deployment, on the other hand, profits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and improved IT security.

Media and entertainment are expected to witness high adoption of continuous integration tools in the software development process, as the demand for automation and testing to unite the entire development process into an end-to-end process are increasing. Additionally, accessible technologies have created barriers to entering all areas of the media and entertainment vertical and led to an explosion of content in addition to the competition.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the continuous integration tools market globally, while APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The North American region has witnessed increased investments in the continuous integration tools market. Considerable growth is likely in the region throughout the forecast period. In this region, the increasing demand automating the build process to improve the developer productivity is becoming vital and achieve competitive advantage.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Continuous Integration Tools

Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Continuous Integration Tools Market.

Scope of Global Continuous Integration Tools Market

Global Continuous Integration Tools Market, by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Continuous Integration Tools Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Continuous Integration Tools Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Telecommunication

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Continuous Integration Tools Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Continuous Integration Tools Market

• IBM

• Atlassian

• Red Hat

• CA Technologies

• Puppet

• Cloudbees

• AWS

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Micro Focus

• CircleCI

• Jetbrains

• Shippable

• Electric Cloud

• SmartBear

• V-Soft Technologies

• AutoRABIT

• AppVeyor

• Drone.Io

• Rendered Text

• Bitrise

• Nevercode

• TravisCI

• PHPCI

• BuildKite

