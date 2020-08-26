Global Connected Car Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Communication Type, Connectivity Mode, Vehicle Type, by Product Type, by Electric Vehicle Type and by Geography

Global Connected Car Devices Market was valued US$ 49.25 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.

Global connected car devices market is segmented into communication type, connectivity mode, and product and vehicle. Global connected car devices market by communication type is divided into vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, vehicle to pedestrian and others. Based on the Connectivity Mode, Global connected car devices market is categorized into dedicated Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered. By Vehicle Type, connected car devices market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Product segment encompasses the driver assistance system, Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, Blind spot detection, Road sign recognition, Park assist Pedestrian detection system. Geographically, Connected Car Devices market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Innovative infotainment systems and a fast speed connection to the wireless network are the two noticeable features that enhance the connected car devices market growth. The growing incidence of vehicle theft and a robust point in the number of road accidents, particularly owing to unsafe driving habits such as over-speeding, hard cornering, and unmanageably dense traffic are driving the demand for connected car devices market. Vehicle connectivity has increased traction in requirement, due to the preference of in-car Wi-Fi hotspots and data services providing infotainment facilities in the car system.

The vehicle-to-vehicle communication type segment is estimated to dominant connected car devices market. Vehicle-to-vehicle communication can be expended to share information regarding the position, traffic jams and the best possible route, which helps to escape smashes. The fast-tracking demand considering developing systems are contributing to the decrease of traffic fatalities, and increasing efficiency are some of the key factors powering the growth of the vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

Embedded connectivity solution lead the connected car devices market followed by integrated and tethered connectivity.

Global Connected Car Devices Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1287

Furthermore, integrated connectivity solutions are expected to share at a high growth rate in the connected car market. This growth can be attributed owing to drastic change can be accredited to the consumer freedom of choice in customizing their connected devices and data plans.

North America is estimated to lead the connected car devices market due to the increasing government permissions and growing communication & information technology organization Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominant connected car devices market owing to rising connected car devices in passenger cars and upsurge in digital services such as cybersecurity. The Asia Pacific has huge prominent automobile market, owing to the speedily growing population, escalating disposal incomes, and large presence of youth, which are indirectly enhancement the growth of the connected car market size for connected cars.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Inc, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Valeo S.A, Panasonic Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International, Inc, Visteon Corporation

Global Connected Car Devices Market, By Communication Type

• Vehicle to Vehicle

• Vehicle to Infrastructure

• Vehicle to Pedestrian

Global Connected Car Devices Market, By Connectivity Mode

• Integrated

• Embedded

• Tethered

Global Connected Car Devices Market, By Vehicle

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Connected Car Devices Market, By Product

• Driver Assistance System

• Adaptive cruise control

• Lane departure warning

• Blind spot detection

• Road sign recognition

• Park assist

• Pedestrian detection system

Global Connected Cars Market, by Services

• Sensors

• Wireless and Cellular Modules

• Processors

• OEM Services

• Aftermarket Services

• Fleet manager

Global Connected Cars Market by Applications

• Navigation

• Telematics

• Infotainment

Global Connected Car Devices Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Connected Car Devices Market

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Autoliv, Inc

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Valeo S.A

• Panasonic Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Magna International, Inc

• Visteon Corporation

• Aptiv PLC

• Harman International Industries Inc

Global Connected Car Devices Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1287

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business