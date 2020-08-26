Trucking Software Market | Industry Insight 2020-2025 Covered players: Transport Pro, Truckers Helper, Infinity Software Solutions, FreightData, TruckLogics and More.

This report studies the global Trucking Software market, analyzes and researches the Trucking Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Transport Pro

Truckers Helper

Infinity Software Solutions

FreightData

TruckLogics

TruckWin

Prophesy Dispatch

ProTransport

Record360

FleetMaster

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, Trucking Software can be split into

Carriers

Brokers

3PL Providers

Shippers

Other

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Trucking Software

1.1. Trucking Software Market Overview

1.1.1. Trucking Software Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Trucking Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Trucking Software Market by Type

1.3.1. Cloud-based

1.3.2. On-premises

1.4. Trucking Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Carriers

1.4.2. Brokers

1.4.3. 3PL Providers

1.4.4. Shippers

1.4.5. Other

Chapter Two: Global Trucking Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Trucking Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Transport Pro

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Trucking Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Truckers Helper

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Trucking Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Infinity Software Solutions

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services an

Continued….

