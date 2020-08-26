Business
On the second night the Trump family came together to honor the patriarch (and to shoot the media)
“To the police who were attacked, betrayed and whose job they are trying to extinguish: my father is going to take his place. To all houses of prayer, to all people of faith, to whom religious freedom has been taken from them: mine father will fight for you. To those who have no voice, who have been humiliated, censored or canceled: my father will fight for you. ”
Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump
“I ask people to stop the violence and store robberies that are being carried out in the name of justice. And never draw conclusions about a person based on the color of their skin. Instead of breaking everything, reflect on our mistakes, be proud of our evolution and look for a way forward. ”
Melania Trump, US First Lady
On a second night that focused, like the first, on themes close to the electorate of Donald Trump in 2016 (the call for “law and order”, attacks on the media , the characterization of the Democratic Party as a radical left group), there was still space for two moments when the President seemed to seek to extend his “family” to segments that go beyond their base constituency, mostly white and with a high incidence of people who did not go to university.
In two previously recorded segments (similar to what he had already done on the first day), the President of the USA appeared in the White House in full function. And this time, with his signature to make key decisions in the lives of six people.
First, he granted a presidential pardon to Jon Ponder, an African American who was arrested for robbing a bank and who today helps ex-prisoners to rehabilitate themselves. Second, granting US nationality to five immigrants. Coming from countries where, as a rule, the majority of emigrants arriving in the USA do not have university degrees (Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan and Ghana), they were all or academics with PhDs or successful entrepreneurs. “It is an honor to be your President,” Donald Trump told them.
After a first day of the Republican Party Convention in which the main target was the Democratic Party and the candidacy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in this second the aim was elsewhere: the average. Although Fox News, a channel favorable to Donald Trump, is by far the most popular news station in the U.S. (with 9 programs on the list of 10 most viewed, according to June figures from the Nielsen auditor), the President’s campaign is betting again in this which is a strong trait in the identity forged since the beginning of Donald Trump's candidacy in 2015.
The main asset of this Convention in this chapter was Nicholas Sandmann . This is a young man who, in January 2019, then 16 years old, it was filmed face to face with Nathan Philips, a Native American who played a drum in front of him, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washingston. The images that resulted from that moment showed Nicholas Sandmann standing in front of Nathan Philips, with a smile on his face and a red cap supporting Donald Trump – the so-called MAGA hat . Around them, Nicholas Sandmann's colleagues danced to that drum and laughed nonchalantly – which, associated with Nicholas Sandmann's smile, was interpreted by many as a sign of enjoyment of those young people before that Native American elder.
Provocation or exaggeration? New images cast doubt on incident with Indian
The story, however, was not as simple as that. Moments earlier, Nathan Philips and his colleagues had been insulted by a group of Black Hebrew Israelis, who addressed several racist insults to that group of students. It was only after that moment that Nathan Philips appeared playing that drum and advancing on the group of young people – some of whom used that new focus of attention to try to take the street preachers out of the Black Hebrew Israelites. However, a conflict situation quickly developed between young Catholics and Native Americans.
Nicholas Sandmann spoke to the Republican Party Convention in a video recorded in front of the Lincoln Memorial, where that incident took place. “I am the teenager who was defamed by the media after he crossed me with a group of protesters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial last year ”, he started by saying.
He then complained widely about the news treatment his case received – referring only to the initial news about the first video and never mentioning the occasions when, as the Observer wrote at the time, other videos were mentioned from other angles that allowed to have a broader notion of that incident.
“Although the media have me portrayed as an aggressor with a militant smile on his face, in reality the video confirms that I was standing, with my hands behind my back, and with an uncomfortable smile that hid two things, ”he said. “First, that I couldn't do anything that would further exalt the man who was playing that drum over my face. Second, I tried to follow the advice of a friend of my family: I can never embarrass my family, my school and my community. ”
“People have to recognize that our thoughts, our opinions and even the options we take when we go to vote are manipulated and visibly coerced by the media and major technology companies.”
Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump