on-the-second-night-the-trump-family-came-together-to-honor-the-patriarch-(and-to-shoot-the-media)

On a second night that focused, like the first, on themes close to the electorate of Donald Trump in 2016 (the call for “law and order”, attacks on the media , the characterization of the Democratic Party as a radical left group), there was still space for two moments when the President seemed to seek to extend his “family” to segments that go beyond their base constituency, mostly white and with a high incidence of people who did not go to university.

In two previously recorded segments (similar to what he had already done on the first day), the President of the USA appeared in the White House in full function. And this time, with his signature to make key decisions in the lives of six people.

First, he granted a presidential pardon to Jon Ponder, an African American who was arrested for robbing a bank and who today helps ex-prisoners to rehabilitate themselves. Second, granting US nationality to five immigrants. Coming from countries where, as a rule, the majority of emigrants arriving in the USA do not have university degrees (Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan and Ghana), they were all or academics with PhDs or successful entrepreneurs. “It is an honor to be your President,” Donald Trump told them.

After a first day of the Republican Party Convention in which the main target was the Democratic Party and the candidacy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in this second the aim was elsewhere: the average. Although Fox News, a channel favorable to Donald Trump, is by far the most popular news station in the U.S. (with 9 programs on the list of 10 most viewed, according to June figures from the Nielsen auditor), the President’s campaign is betting again in this which is a strong trait in the identity forged since the beginning of Donald Trump's candidacy in 2015.

The main asset of this Convention in this chapter was Nicholas Sandmann . This is a young man who, in January 2019, then 16 years old, it was filmed face to face with Nathan Philips, a Native American who played a drum in front of him, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washingston. The images that resulted from that moment showed Nicholas Sandmann standing in front of Nathan Philips, with a smile on his face and a red cap supporting Donald Trump – the so-called MAGA hat . Around them, Nicholas Sandmann's colleagues danced to that drum and laughed nonchalantly – which, associated with Nicholas Sandmann's smile, was interpreted by many as a sign of enjoyment of those young people before that Native American elder.

Provocation or exaggeration? New images cast doubt on incident with Indian

The story, however, was not as simple as that. Moments earlier, Nathan Philips and his colleagues had been insulted by a group of Black Hebrew Israelis, who addressed several racist insults to that group of students. It was only after that moment that Nathan Philips appeared playing that drum and advancing on the group of young people – some of whom used that new focus of attention to try to take the street preachers out of the Black Hebrew Israelites. However, a conflict situation quickly developed between young Catholics and Native Americans.

Nicholas Sandmann spoke to the Republican Party Convention in a video recorded in front of the Lincoln Memorial, where that incident took place. “I am the teenager who was defamed by the media after he crossed me with a group of protesters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial last year ”, he started by saying.

He then complained widely about the news treatment his case received – referring only to the initial news about the first video and never mentioning the occasions when, as the Observer wrote at the time, other videos were mentioned from other angles that allowed to have a broader notion of that incident.

“Although the media have me portrayed as an aggressor with a militant smile on his face, in reality the video confirms that I was standing, with my hands behind my back, and with an uncomfortable smile that hid two things, ”he said. “First, that I couldn't do anything that would further exalt the man who was playing that drum over my face. Second, I tried to follow the advice of a friend of my family: I can never embarrass my family, my school and my community. ”