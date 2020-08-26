timor-leste's-budget-for-2020-provides-95.6-million-to-respond-to-the-pandemic

The proposal of the General State Budget (OGE) of 2020, approved this Wednesday by the Timorese Government, allocates about 113 millions of dollars to the first phase of short-term measures to mitigate Covid's impacts – 19.

Government source told Lusa that this amount, which corresponds to 95, 66 million euros, will finance the four measures that will also be implemented in 2020, with special impact on the final stretch of the year already that, at best, the OGE should only be approved in October.

The measures are part of the draft law of the General State Budget (OGE) for 2020, worth 1. 497 million dollars (1, 19 billion euros), approved today executive.

This is the second Government's attempt to approve the OGE , which was failed in parliament in January, forcing the country to operate in r duodecimal egime since then.

Data from the OGE proposal, to which Lusa had access, anticipate that the Government will raise this year between about 900 and one billion dollars (761, 6a 846, 23 million euros) from the Petroleum Fund. Estimated non-oil revenues will be around 118 million dollars (99, 86 million euros), to which is added a value of about 418 million dollars (353, 73 million euros) in the balance of the Treasury and in the accounts of the Special Administration Region of Oecusse-Ambeno (RAEOA) and loans of approximately 53 million dollars (50, 77 million euros).

Globally, the OGE allocates about 206 million dollars (174 millions of euros ) for wages and wages, 467, $ 8 million (420, 43 millions of euros) in goods and services and 537, 1 million dollars (485 million euros) in public transfers. The minor capital is expected to spend US $ 8.9 million (7, 53 million euros) and development capital a total of 213, $ 4 million ( 180, 6 million euros).

It is recalled that the OGE will include the expenses that the Government makes between the beginning of the year and the moment of the approval of the diploma.

Included in the chapter on public transfers are 120 millions of dollars earmarked for the Covid Fund – 15 and 113 million dollars (95, 66 million euros) to the office of the Minister for Economic Affairs who will coordinate the implementation of measures to mitigate Covid's economic impacts – 19.

At measures were prepared by an economic recovery commission, led by ex-finance minister Rui Gomes, who prepared a short-term package of actions – to be implemented later this year – and another, of 70 measures, to be applied up to 2023.

With regard to short-term measures, the package has as its central objectives “Support the satisfaction of basic needs of citizens, support workers in the sector inform, maintain jobs and income and keep companies in the market.”

The first measure, with an estimated cost of 66, $ 5 million (60, 5 million euros), provides for universal allocation to all Timorese families of a “basic basket” with food, cleaning and hygiene.

Also provided is a subsidy to support recovery for companies, in the amount of 35 million dollars (23, 6 million euros), the employer's contributory exemption, in the amount of 3.6 million dollars (three million euros) and finally special support for informal workers, in the amount of US $ 3.3 million (€ 2.7 million).

The current timetable foresees that the draft law of the OGE is delivered to the National Parliament The 15 September, the start date of the new legislative session, having to be discussed and approved before its promulgation by the President. That is why, in the Government's accounts, the great budgetary execution is only foreseen for the months of November and December, a period in which the Government expects to 'spend' 671 million dollars (568 million euros).

This amount exceeds 581 million that the Government has spent, in total, this year, in the duodecimal regime, including 120 million dollars (101, 6 million euros) from the Covid Fund – 19.

Excluding this amount from the Covid Fund – 19, and since the beginning of the year, the Government has spent per month an average of about 57 million dollars (48, 2 million euros) – half of what was available under the duodecimal regime -, which implies that you would have to spend almost six times more in the last two months of the year.