covid-19:-macau-traders-doubt-initial-wave-of-tourist-visas-will-resume

Traders in the historic center of Macau heard by Lusa doubt that the initial wave of visas that a neighboring province, responsible for the majority of the Chinese tourist market, has begun to issue, guarantees the resumption of tourism, devastated by the pandemic.

On Pedro Nolasco da Silva Street, a few meters from the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong and from the headquarters of the Casa de Portugal in Macau, Mr. Lam, owner of a store of the famous bubble teas, has the its establishment practically without customers and does not bode for big changes. “In my view, the business value is not going to rapidly increase because visas are only for Guangdong province and Most tourists come to Macau just to play “, he tells Lusa.

The issuance of visas had already started in the neighboring city of Zhuhai, but has now extended to the entire province of Guangdong and thus more than 100 millions of people are now virtually exempt from mandatory quarantine of 14 days after entering Macau. “The opening of visas is good news, but I don't know if it is easy to be approved,” he said.

At this moment, admit, your earnings only pay for renting the small space, the wages for employees, electricity and water.

Macau was one of the first territories to be affected by the pandemic and, despite having only identified it 46 cases and of not having registered any community transmission, the economy has been practically for more than six months paralyzed due to restrictions on entry into the territory.

Neither the fact that it is a holiday period, nor the consumption cards that the Government of Macau has given residents since August (in an amount of around 530 euros) to be spent on local commerce, helped: “I thought that business this month was going to improve, but … ”, he says, without ending his sentence.

Lam knows that if the situation remains stable in term s of contagions, China plans to authorize the issuing of tourist visas to Macau across the country from 23 in September and that makes you moderately confident: “If the pandemic situation improves in the future, there will be more visas for more provinces, but even so the business will not increase in the next two, three months. ”

The emphasis of the speech of the various traders heard by Lusa was practically always the same: expectant, low hopes , asking for more support from the Government and wishing that 23 September bring the green light for issuing visas across China

A little further ahead, already in the heart of the historic center, Rua de São Paulo, which houses the famous ruins of an old church built by the Portuguese, is practically empty, there are only a few residents on vacation or enjoying the end of the lunch hour.

In this area, probably the busiest in the territory and that in 2019 received almost 40 millions of visitors, an employee of Feng Cheng Souvenir Macau store says that so far only sold 10% over the previous year.

The number put forward by this official is in line with the latest figures put forward by the Government: the number of visitors to Macau has dropped by more than 90% in June and 83, 9% in the first half, in the first seven months of the year the losses of the casinos in relation to the previous year were 79, 8% and the drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first half was 58,2%.

“The value can now increase a little with visas, but I think it is impossible to return to the level of the same period last year”, he bet. Even because, he explains, even with the issuance of visas, “there are a series of limitations to cross the border , such as the obligation to do the nucleic acid test and wear a mask. ”

In front of this souvenir shop, the Kin Seng Furniture store is also without customers and experiencing the same uncertainty.

“Because of the epidemic, there is almost no business”, evidences the owner, Mrs. Sio, shooting immediately: “I hope the situation will improve and with that more provinces will have visas here.”

