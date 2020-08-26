european-commissioner-admits-that-dining-outside-the-rules-was-a-“mistake”

The European Trade Commissioner admitted on Tuesday that attending a dinner in Ireland without complying with the restrictions against the Covid pandemic – 19 was a “mistake” that weakened him in Brussels.

Phil Hogan visited his country between 31 July and 21 in August and, on Wednesday of last week, participated in a dinner celebrating the 50 Irish Parliament Golf Club Years, with 82 invited guests, including the then Minister of Agriculture, Dara Calleary, who resigned from office on Friday.

Irish Commissioner refuses to resign after violating Covid rules at a golf club dinner

In an interview with the Irish public channel RTE, Phil Hogan said he felt “ashamed” after the “mistake made”, despite having tested negative for Covid – 19 and having done “everything possible to avoid putting anyone at risk.”

"I didn't put anyone at risk, because I had already been tested and was clear " EU Commissioner Phil Hogan says he put nobody at risk at the event because he was in compliance with the regulations, but says going to the event was a mistake

“People are right to be irritated by these actions, given the sacrifices that many of them made to comply with public health rules ”, he stressed.

Following the case, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, asked the Commissioner for Trade for a report in order to have more details about what happened.

Phil Hogan described, however, the visit to Ireland in a four-page statement, in which he claimed to have received “guarantees from the organizers that the dinner would obey all health rules”, even more with the presence of “members of the government.”

Already the Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, stressed, in a statement issued on Tuesday, that the European Commissioner for Trade “should not have attended the golf club dinner, “despite Hogan's apology.

” It is clear that Commissioner Phil Hogan has violated health recommendations since his arrival in Ireland, “noted the Irish head of government. .

On Sunday, the Prime Minister of Ireland announced that he would convene parliament to discuss a dinner that violated the restrictions imposed against the pandemic, asking the European Commissioner for Trade to consider the resignation.

The Prime Minister, leader of the Fianna Fail party, and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, former head of government and leader of Fine Gael, party for which Phil Hogan was a deputy, said they had “spoken to Commissioner Hogan ”To ask him“ to take on his responsibilities. ”

Phil Hogan was also caught on the phone while driving by an Irish policeman, two days before dinner. “I sincerely regret having answered the phone while driving,” he wrote.