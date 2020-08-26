Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Management System, Sensor Type, Service, and Region

Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market revenue was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at XX% in forecast period.



Market Overview:

The ambient assisted living (AAL) technology has been developed to support the senior people to live independent, secure, confident, and quality life with advance information & communication technology (ICT). It helps to support elderly people to maintain their life in a stress-free way with security. Also, ambient assisted living (AAL) facilitating aging peoples normally suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, mental or physical disability by providing smart home integrated technology-facilitated with sensors, actuators, smart interfaces, and artificial intelligence.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

Ambient assisted living (AAL) is an emerging multi-disciplinary field, which deliver the information and communication technologies in personal healthcare and Telehealth systems for of the elderly population. An increase in the geriatric population and prevalence of age-related health issues, like heart-related diseases, Asthma, COPD, Cancer, Crohn disease the, which required to monitor patients 24 hour are some of the major factors driving the growth of the ambient assisted living (AAL) market. The ambient assisted living (AAL) technology is specially designed for user-friendly application, and also helps to produce self-report about health, a medical emergency alarm, updated medical records of the patients.

On the other hand, technical problems and integration of the systems in the existing mainstream systems are some of the challenges witnessed in the global ambient assisted living (AAL) market. Furthermore, people still demand nursing by caregivers as a solution to loneliness, in which constant interaction can help the patients to overcome depression is expected to limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Generally, people used to chat with friends face to face, or via phone, email, and or by social media, like Facebook to interact with family members, and societies. However, it is difficult to carry out the social contribution activities in older adults particularly related to physical or cognitive impartments. In this situation, AAL systems can deliver specific social functionalities, which involve social gaming technologies, simplified electronic mailing, video telephoning, and digital picture frames.

The safety & security segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global market, because of AAL systems have the potential to make a safer life at one’s own home. However, the medical assistance systems segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the estimated period because of the rise in inclination for home medical assistance, which can remotely controlled by healthcare professionals.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global market, thanks to increasing geriatric population, together with high occurrence of age and lifestyle-related diseases, need of constant monitoring by family members, while away from home. The healthcare professionals are offering effective-cost and protective care with security. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate, in terms of revenue in the future, thanks to increasing awareness about the benefits of this system and increasing spending capacity among individuals to adopt and implement systems in smart homes with advanced technology.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market

Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market, By Management System

• Safety & security systems

• Communication systems

• Medical assistance systems

• Power management systems

• Entertainment

• Others

Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market, By Sensor Type

• Temperature sensor

• Occupancy sensor

Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market, By Service

• Customization & Renovation

• Installation & Repair

Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) Market

• Assisted Living Technologies, Inc.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Ingersoll Rand Plc.

• Legrand SA

• ABB Group

• Tunstall Healthcare Ltd.

• Chubb Community Care

• Televic N.V.

• Telbios

• Schneider Electric S.E.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• CareTech AB

• Vitaphone GmbH

• Others

