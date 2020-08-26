Global Ceramified Cable Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Voltage Level, End-User, Application, and Region

Global Ceramified Cable market was valued US$ 175.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 279.8 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during a forecast period.Global Ceramified Cable Market, by RegionCeramified cable has increases the growth of traction over the last couple of years in developed countries due to incorporation of these products as a part of safety systems to improve fire safety. As a result, Ceramified cables are developing further technological advancement in these countries, particularly in Western European countries, which has implemented in reduced price of these cables as compared to other fire retardant cables.

In terms of voltage level, low voltage Ceramified cables segment is anticipated to hold the leading share in forecast period and wide range of applications in deployment market. In terms of applications, the market is expected to be dominated by fire and smoke detection systems throughout the forecast period. Emergency lighting and signage applications segment are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Additionally, among end-use industries, the building end-use is anticipated to be the leading segment followed by industrial use of Ceramified cables.

The cable industry is continuously witnessing significant technological advancements during the forecasting period. Development of cables focused on reducing current drop through the length of cable is one of the major milestones in safety enhancement and energy conservation in residential as well as commercial applications. Further major factors governing the growth of the Ceramified cable market is the increasing adoption of these cables in highly temperature sensitive applications, fueled by the strict government regulations to enhance the safety of industrial and residential areas. Another factor aiding the growth of the market is the technical advantages and cost offered by these cables as compared to other competitive products.

Geographically, The Europe market is expected to be leading contributor to the global Ceramified Cable market. In 2017, Europe was largest market share in terms of revenue and volume. Due to increasing focus on safety in critical application areas, for instance high rise buildings, which require longer duration for evacuation in case of fire emergencies. Moreover, the market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a top compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global Ceramified Cable market are Wacker Chemie AG, Siccet SRL, Cavicel S.p.a., Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Marmon Engineered Wire & Cable (VITALink), Tekab Co. Ltd., Birtas Instrumentation Cables, Bhuwal Cables Ltd., KEI Industries Limited, Bhuwal Cables Ltd., Tekab, Cavicel S.p.a

The Scope of Global Ceramified Cable Market:

Global Ceramified Cable Market, by Voltage Level:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Global Ceramified Cable Market, by End-User

• Building

• Industrial

• Transit

• Defense

Global Ceramified Cable Market, by Application:

• Fire and Smoke Detection System

• Emergency Communication

• Emergency Lighting and Signage

• Rescue Elevators

• Emergency Generators

Global Ceramified Cable Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Ceramified Cable Market:

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Siccet SRL

• Cavicel S.p.a.

• Prysmian Group

• Nexans S.A.

• Marmon Engineered Wire & Cable (VITALink)

• Tekab Co. Ltd.

• Birtas Instrumentation Cables

• Bhuwal Cables Ltd.

• KEI Industries Limited

• Bhuwal Cables Ltd.

• Tekab, Cavicel S.p.a

