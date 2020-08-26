Global Chip Resistor Market- Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Technology, Type, Shape, Application, and Region

Global Chip Resistor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.24 % during a forecast period.

Global Chip Resistor Market Overview:

A chip resistor is a very compact, surface mounted electronic component, which is designed to offer resistance to any electrical device to limit the current flowing through it. The chip fixed resistor is one of the most widely used components in the circuit board. Chip resistors are used to protect the control circuits by limiting the AC or DC. Electronic devices like Tablets, PC’S requires high performance functionality and long power back up, which is achieved by chip resistor.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54072

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Chip Resistor Market Dynamics:

The growth of data center facilities due to digitalization and rising need for cloud storage for online and mobile computing are some of the prominent factors, which are driving the growth in the market. An increase in demand for the ICs across the globe because of its dynamic properties for opposing the flow of electrical current within a certain range, dropping the chances of an explosion of the devices. Additionally, the small and lightweight properties of the chip resistors permit it to be easily fixed on small electronic equipment. However, manufacturing costs associated with the device and unstable prices of raw materials are major limiting the growth of the global chip resistor market.

Global Chip Resistor Market, Segmentation Analysis:

The chip resistors are designed for current detection and high accuracy, which will well-suited for usages in the telecommunication, automotive, and consumer electronics industries like radio and recorder, TV tuners, watches, Pocket calculators, Ac adapters and motor circuits. Technological advancements in the registered technology are going to help in medical applications such as ECG monitor and the analytical instruments, which require sensitive signals. Furthermore, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest market for thick film chip resistors during the forecast period. Increasing demand for compact size and high resistance resistor chips for improving performance at low cost and increasing requirement to detect very small signals without producing faulty reading, the demand for these resistors in healthcare devices is accelerating the chip resistor market growth. Technological advancements in the registered technology are going to help in medical applications such as ECG monitor and the analytical instruments, which require sensitive signals.

The thick-film resistor segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the low cost and extensive usage of thick-film chip resistors in a diversity of consumer electronics devices. The rise in the application of electronics in automobiles and rapid advancement in semiconductor technology is expected to drive growth in the market. Furthermore, thin film resistors offers low noise, parasitic inductance, and resistor temperature coefficients and provide stability at much higher frequencies as compared to thick film resistors. In addition, due to their highly resistive material and small size, they are highly adopted in automotive, telecommunication, and instrumentation industrial applications, which will drive the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global chip resistor market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the bulk production of electronic components in China and increasing electronic consumers. Rising electronic vehicles in the region will increase the demand for these ICs in the coming years. The automotive & transportation segment which is expanding at a significant CAGR of 7.07% is ultimately benefiting the market growth. According to the IEA, new electric vehicle sales across China were estimated at around 1.2 million in 2018. The rapid development of electric and hybrid vehicles with high leakage detection property is attributed to the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Chip Resistor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Chip Resistor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Chip Resistor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Chip Resistor Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54072

The Scope of Global Chip Resistor Market

Global Chip Resistor Market, By Technology

• Thick films

• Thin films

Global Chip Resistor Market, By Type

• Pressure-sensitive

• Thermo sensitive

Global Chip Resistor Market, By Shape

• Square

• Rectangular

Global Chip Resistor Market, By Application

• Power Supply

• Aerospace Components

• Automotive

• Medical

• Others

Global Chip Resistor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Chip Resistor Market, key players

• Rohm

• Yageo

• Koa Corporation

• Tzai Yuan Enterprise Co.

• International Manufacturing Services

• Viking Tech

• Vishay Technologies

• Bds Electronics Inc

• Sevenstar

• China Zhenhua Group

• Murata Manufacturing Co.

• Asj Holdings Limited

• Tt Electronics

• Panasonic

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Bourns

• Te Connectivity

• Avx

• Ohmite

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Chip Resistor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Chip Resistor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Chip Resistor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Chip Resistor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Chip Resistor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Chip Resistor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Chip Resistor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Chip Resistor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Chip Resistor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Chip Resistor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Chip Resistor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Chip Resistor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-chip-resistor-market/54072/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com