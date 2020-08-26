BusinessGeneral NewsHealthcareIndustrySci-Tech
OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Bausch Health Companies
OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market is expected to reach US$ 4, 92,102.49 million in 2027
The OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market was valued at US$ 2, 93,255.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4, 92,102.49 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%from 2020 to 2027.
Over the counter (OTC) drugs are available for the public for their general use. These drugs do not require a prescription from a physician. OTC medicines are available for various medical conditions such as coughs and colds, diarrhea, heartburn, constipation, acne, pain, and others. On the other hand, dietary supplements are available over the counter for fitness purposes. However, buying a dietary supplement with medicinal ingredients requires a prescription from a physician when a person is critically ill or requires treatment. These OTC drugs and nutritional supplements have two forms: branded or generic.
Company Profiles
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Sanofi
- Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
- Abbott
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Procter & Gamble
- Novartis AG
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
Based on product, the OTC drug and dietary supplement market is segmented into cough and cold products, vitamins and dietary supplements, analgesics, gastrointestinal products, sleep aids, oral care products, ophthalmic products, antacids, feminine care, and others.
People nowadays are well aware of general health issues such as cold, cough, allergies, fever, pain, acidity, diarrhea, and skin-related conditions. Major population is focused on having healthy lifestyle by avoiding the consumption of junk food that leads to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Growing preference toward maintaining the healthy lifestyle also leads to the consumption of weight-loss products and dietary supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Increase in exposure to the internet has led to greater access to dietary supplements and over the counter (OTC) drugs to consumers, at affordable prices.
The common health issues can be seasonal or they might occur due to minor changes in routine habits; hence, people prefer taking OTC medicines to treat them instead of visiting a doctor. In many cases, this saves time and money, and provides immediate relief. Several governments have initiated various programs toward health awareness, due to which there has been a quick and smooth adoption of everyday technology for healthcare and wellness, contributing to the industry’s overall growth. For instance, in India, the government is taking positive steps toward formalizing the use of OTC medicines. Prescription monitoring programs (PMPs) collect, monitor, and analyze electronically transmitted prescribing and dispensing data submitted by pharmacies and dispensing practitioners. This data is then used to prevent OTC drug abuse. Thus, promoting the sale of OTC drugs.
The report segments global OTC drug and dietary supplement market as follows:
By Product
- Cough and Cold Products
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
- Analgesics
- Gastrointestinal Products
- Sleep Aids
- Oral Care Products
- Ophthalmic Products
- Antacids
- Feminine Care
- Others
By Type
- Branded
- Generic
By Form
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powders
- Ointments
- Liquid
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital and Retail Pharmacies
- Retail Stores
- Online Channels
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
