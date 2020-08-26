Yttrium Market Growing Production and Consumption 2020 to 2026

The Global Yttrium Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Yttrium market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market for the yttrium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Company Coverage

Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd., China Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Double Park International Corporation, Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co., Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited, Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd, Metall Rare Earth Limited, Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd., Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited, Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd, Alkane Resources, Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources, Crossland Strategic Metals Limited, GBM Resources Ltd, Northern Minerals Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Limited, Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Yttrium Co., The Nilaco Corporation, Tasman Metals, TCI Chemicals, EMC Metals Corp., Great Western Minerals Group Ltd., Blue Line Corp., Super Conductor Materials Inc.

Segment by Type

Alloy

Metal

Compounds

Segment by Application

Ceramics

Electronic

Metallurgical

SOFCs

Others

Key Market Trends

Increasing demand for High Temperature Refractories

Yttrium oxide is used in many applications in the refractory field. The application range includes the use as a compound for applications that require stability at high temperatures.

Yttrium oxide, along with the CaO, MgO, and BN is considered as aspirant materials for insulator coating, due to its extremely high-temperature stability up to 2,200°C.

Owing to the increased iron and steel production, coupled with the increasing construction activities in the country, the demand for high-temperature refractories are increasing significantly.

High-temperature refractories are majorly used in the iron and steel industry, including the usage in internal linings of furnaces to make iron and steel, furnaces for heating steel before further processing, vessels for holding and transporting metal and slag, in the flues or stacks through which hot gases are conducted, and others.

In petrochemical refineries, refractories are used in a wide range of applications, such as fired heaters, fluid catalytic cracking units, gasifiers, hydrogen gas plants, reformers and cracker furnaces, sulfur recovery units, and many others

Yttrium Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of yttrium products. In terms of consumption, China alone accounts for more than 40% share of the yttrium oxide market in the Asia Pacific.

Due to the presence of a large number of reserves of the rare earth metal, the country is also a key producer of yttrium metal and yttrium oxide.

As most of the reserves and mines of yttrium oxide are concentrated mainly in China, the product has limited international trade

Market Dynamics:

The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Yttrium market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.

Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Yttrium Production by Regions

5 Yttrium Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 Yttrium Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Yttrium Study

14 Appendix

Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with the forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Yttrium Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion

