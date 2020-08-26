Stone and Tile Adhesives and Sealants Market Qualitative Analysis, Demand, Reliability and Forecast to 2026

The Global Stone and Tile Adhesives and Sealants Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Stone and Tile Adhesives and Sealants market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The stone and tile adhesives and sealants market is expected to record a CAGR of over 9%, during the forecast period.

Company Coverage

3M, AKEMI, Ardex Endura, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), BASF SE, DowDuPont, Fosroc, Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LATICRETE International Inc., Mapei Corporation, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Saint-Gobain Weber, Sika AG, Superior Stone Products, Tenax USA LLC, Wacker Chemie AG

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Key Market Trends

Vinyl Ester Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

The vinyl ester family is one of the prominent polymers in the adhesive industry. The number of vinyl derivatives is very large, and they are produced either as an emulsion or as a solvent soluble type. Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) is the most preferred vinyl ester in the manufacturing of stone and tile adhesives.

These adhesives are often mixed with other substrates to enhance the bond and strength, along with different temperature ranges. For instance, PVA adhesives are used in combination with melamine-based adhesives, in order to improve the working of adhesives with water and high-temperature conditions.

Other processes, such as copolymerizing vinyl acetate with more hydrophobic monomers or functional monomers, and blending PVA with additives and hardeners, are done to achieve more efficient adhesion characteristics.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America represents the largest regional market for the stone and tile adhesives and sealants market. This immense demand for stone and tile adhesives and sealants is a consequence of the growing residential projects and an increase in the adoption of various decorative and ceramic tiles in the region.

In North America, the United States provides the major market for stone and tile adhesives and sealants, with more than 60% of the regional market share

Stone and Tile Adhesives and Sealants Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market Dynamics:

The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Stone and Tile Adhesives and Sealants market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.

