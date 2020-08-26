Global Event Management Software Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Deployment Mode, Verticals, Organization Size and Region.

Global Event Management Software Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14 % during the forecast period.

Global Event Management Software Market Overview:

Even though currently the world is experiencing the economic slowdown and unfortunate spread of covid-19 in many countries, the market for the event management software is expected to witness healthy growth during forecasted duration 2021-2027. To accomplish multiple kinds of events like, professional events, conferences, large scale academic activities, trade exhibitions and others an extensive range of software products are employed; this broad range of software products collectively termed as event management software. Event management software offers numerous solutions that improve the functionalities and open doors for efficient working and make maximum profits. It supports benefits like, procurement & sourcing, online record-keeping, booking & billing, venue selection, on-site operations, content management reviewing & delegate management, nonrepresentational & representational management, and much more. Event management companies, event planners or organizers are extensively using event management software as it makes the tasks very easy and help to improve their productivity.

The report presents the analysis of Global Event Management Software Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Event Management Software Market Dynamics:

The major reasons driving to the event management software market growth are the consequence of the latest methods with aim to manage an event with the management of the big data record accompanied by the rising need to manage the complexity of the events with effective solutions. Since past few years, cloud networking among several business segments has emerged as a most prominent option. This is demanded by the several companies and has become the most popular owing to the benefits like, convenient access, easy deployment, better scalability and cost-effectiveness. With regards to organization size, the large enterprises in order to utilize the event management software installed on their private cloud while small and medium enterprises install the software in public cloud. Increasing use of the latest devices such as tablets and smart phone along with the exponential rise in the social media has accelerated the event management software market. The major challenge for the market growth is its initial high cost investment, from which many market players are trying to overcome and striving to offer best solution at lowest cost. There are also some factors that affect the growth of the market adversely, which involves the less awareness about such solutions in the developing countries and lack of skilled professionals hamper the market growth.

Global Event Management Software Market Regional Analysis:

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share of US$ XX Mn in 2019, which is almost XX% of global market share. The trend of dominance is expected to remain continue in forecast period with CAGR XX%. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increase in the urbanization in the developed countries of this region. In addition, the extensive availability of different & latest solutions, awareness about the benefits of event management software, presence of large vendors and most important skilled personnel required for software management is easily available in this region. After North America, the Europe region held the largest share in 2019 with revenue US$ XX Mn in the global event management software market. The great attraction and rising demand of third party planners and outsourcing the event management is driving the growth in this market. In addition, presence of major players expected to keep growth trend continued in forecasted period also with CAGR XX %. Asia Pacific region also anticipates growing in the forecasted period. China, India and Japan contribute the largest share in the Asia Pacific market of the event management software market.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Event Management Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Event Management Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Event Management Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Event Management Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Event Management Software Market Report:

Global Event Management Software Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud/Hosted

• On-Premise.

Global Event Management Software Market, By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Event Management Software Market, By Verticals

• Corporate

• Government

• Education

• Third-Party Planners

• Others

Global Event Management Software Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Event Management Software Market

• Cvent,

• Xing Events,

• Ungerboeck,

• EventbriteDEA,

• Lanyon,

• RegPoint Solutions,

• Eventzilla,

• Certain Inc.,

• Touches,

• Active Networks,

• Zerista,

• SocialTables

