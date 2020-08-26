Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Provider Type, by Vertical, and by Geography.

Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Telematics, refers to the remote communications and informatics, and their combined term which is based on information and automation. In a more precise way, these are primarily associated with fleet tracking, as the telematics describes the modern technology used for managing a vehicle or group of vehicles along with assets, most often found in trucks, site excavation or construction or similar applications.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is divided into type, provider type, vertical, and geography. Based on type, the Asia Pacific commercial vehicle telematics market includes solution, and services. By provider type, the Asia Pacific commercial vehicle telematics market is bifurcated into aftermarket and OEM. Based on vertical, Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is divided by media & entertainment, travel & tourism, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government & utilities, and education.

Telematics technology for commercial vehicle fleet management incorporates GPS fleet tracking. The safety and compliance solutions are some major factors that are expected to drive the Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market growth since the safety aspect has been one of the preliminary functionalities related to the market. The solution providers integrate the compliance aspect into specific solutions for facilitating speed control, laws and regulation, and controlling timeline reporting among others. These further helps in incorporating government directives and guidelines for the implementation of commercial vehicle telematics technology.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of the Asia Pacific commercial vehicle telematics market. The Indian commercial vehicle telematics market is estimated to highest growth. High adoption of telematics in commercial vehicles is observed in this region, which is positively influences the market growth in India. The commercial vehicle telematics help in overall improvement of service, lower fuel and maintenance costs, reduce administrative costs, and improve safety making the government to come up with mandates regarding installation of the latest telematics and boosting the growth of Asia Pacific commercial vehicle telematics market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market are Tuxera, Aeris, Neusoft Corporation, Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics Bv, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Airbiquity, Agero, Connexis, Verizon Telematics Inc., Wireless Car AB, AirIQ, Fleetmatics, Mix Telematics, Tom Tom, Trimble, Arcsoft, Fleetboard, Masternaut Limited, and Kore.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The Scope of Report Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market:

Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, by Type:

• Solution

• Services

Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, by Provider Type:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, by Vertical:

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Tourism

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government & Utilities

• Construction

• Education

Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, by Geography:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

Key Players, Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market:

• Tuxera

• Aeris

• Neusoft Corporation

• Trimble Inc.

• Tomtom Telematics Bv

• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

• Airbiquity

• Agero

• Connexis

• Verizon Telematics Inc.

• Wireless Car AB

• AirIQ

• Fleetmatics

• Mix Telematics

• Tom Tom

• Trimble

• Arcsoft

• Fleetboard

• Masternaut Limited

• Kore

