Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-user, by Industry, and by Geography.

Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018

Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market is segmented into type, end-user, industry, and geography. Based on type, the Asia Pacific data center colocation market has been bifurcated into retail colocation, and wholesale colocation. Large enterprises, and small & medium industries are the various end-users that are considered within the scope of the report. On the basis of industry, the Asia Pacific data center colocation market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defence, IT and telecom, healthcare, research and academics, energy, retail, manufacturing, and others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market collocation is mainly provided by different data center or IT service providers. These data center collocation is usually deployed within a certain data center collocation facility. These facilities have ample, unused floor space that are available for rental. The owner of these data center collocation facility provides the much needed floor space, cooling, power as well as physical security where the customer or users are allowed to bring in their own servers, storage or other applications.

Japan is a data center powerhouse that contains several data center clusters which is offering numerous colocation opportunities. There are around 147 data centers, 183 service providers as well as four network fabrics present throughout the country. The primary colocation markets for data center are Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. Japan has also been one of the key markets for data center due to the presence of strong technology market, unique data center standards, along with being home to some of the largest data center companies in the world. Data center construction necessities in China have multiplied due to complications that may arise from the different computing needs of customers that includes virtualization, cloud computing, business continuity and also the disaster recovery.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of Asia Pacific data center market. Higher indulgence of the organizations to look for budget friendly options when it comes to data center remains some of the major drivers for the growth of Asia Pacific data center market. China and Japan continue to hold some of the largest share for the market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market are Equinix, Inc., AT&T, Inc., China Telecom Corporation Limited, Interxion Holding NV, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc,, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc., Salesforce, Oracle Corporation, Colt Technology Services, China Unicom, ChinaNetCenter, 21Vianet, Tencent, KT Busan, Anexia, Hostway, Telstra Global, and Kddi Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market:

Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market, by Type:

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation

Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market, by End-user:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Industries

Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market, by Industry:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and defence

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Research and academics

• Energy

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market, by Geography:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players, Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market:

• Equinix, Inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• China Telecom Corporation Limited

• Interxion Holding NV

• Cyxtera Technologies, Inc,

• Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

• Salesforce

• Oracle Corporation

• Colt Technology Services

• China Unicom

• ChinaNetCenter

• 21Vianet

• Tencent

• KT Busan

• Anexia

• Hostway

• Telstra Global

• Kddi Corporation

